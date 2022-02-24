ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Autohome Registers 32% Revenue Decline In Q4

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJBe8_0eNiTM5d00
  • Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 31.8% year-on-year to $265.8 million, missing the consensus of $266.01 million.
  • In December 2021, the mobile daily active users increased by 11.4% Y/Y.
  • Revenues from new energy vehicle (NEV) brands for 2021 more than doubled Y/Y as it increased its efforts to engage with NEV automakers.
  • Segments: Online Marketplace and Others Revenues declined 10.6% Y/Y to $85.2 million due to data product revenue decrease.
  • Leads generation services revenues declined 8.1% Y/Y to $122.1 million due to decreased dealer advertising spending.
  • Media services revenues reduced 63.8% Y/Y to $58.5 million due to a decrease in average revenue per automaker advertiser.
  • Margin: The adjusted net margin contracted 2,030 bps to 27.7%.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.58 beat the consensus of $0.55.
  • Autohome held $3.25 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: Autohome's board approved a dividend of $0.53 per ADS for FY21.
  • Price Action: ATHM shares traded lower by 4.75% at $25.44 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Frontier Communications Clocks 6.3% Revenue Decline In Q4

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.3% year-on-year to $1.54 billion, missing the consensus of $1.56 billion. The growth in consumer fiber broadband was more than offset by declines in the video, voice, and wholesale services. Consumer revenue was $782 million, a 5.9%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Jumia Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25.8% year-on-year, to $62 million. Orders increased by 39.9% Y/Y to 11.3 million, and active consumers rose 28.8% to 3.8 million. Total payment volume (TPV) increased 29.1% to $90.5 million. The gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 20.2% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Adaptive Biotechnologies Clocks 26% Jump In Q4 Revenues

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!. "As we move...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Nev#New Energy#Price Action#Vehicles#Autohome Inc Lrb#Athm#Y Y#Nev Rrb Brands
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 22M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said Thursday that it reached 22 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of 2021, up from 20 million as of Sept. 30. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had in his earnings preview forecast a streaming subscriber gain of 2 million in the final quarter of 2021, with the company’s results being in line with that.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine InvasionDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
Benzinga

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower from pressure in the overall market as investors weigh the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. US indices at-large are trading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

15 Stocks To Watch During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new set of sanctions Tuesday against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday. Biden has indicated that the United States will take action if necessary, leaving American investors...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Clocks 19% Revenue Growth In Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) The gross profit was $100 million, up 44% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.55 beat the consensus of $0.45. It generated $134 million...
STOCKS
Benzinga

RR Donnelley Registers 2.1% Sales Growth In Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) RR Donnelley & Sons Co RRD reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 2.1% year-over-year to $1.377 billion, +1.9% on an organic basis, in line with the consensus of $1.38 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tupperware Brands Registers 12% Sales Decline In Q4

Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 12% year-on-year, to $394.9 million, beating the consensus of $384.97 million. Sales in North America fell 12% Y/Y to $108.3 million, South America decreased 16% to $62.4 million, Europe declined 11% to $106.5 million, and Asia Pacific sales dropped 11% to $117.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy