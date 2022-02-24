ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Lenten fish fries are a tasty tradition. Here are 10 to check out in the Peoria area

For most Christians, Lent begins March 2 and culminates with Easter , which this year is April 17. Also beginning are the usual dietary restrictions on Lenten Fridays, when the devout eschew meat and poultry.

But some of the usual places around Peoria that offer fish fries during Lent might not do so this year. Blame residual effects of COVID-19, among other things.

American Legion Post 100 in Washington isn't certain if it will conduct its traditional Friday fish fry because of difficulty finding volunteers.

Timberlake Club of Peoria in Limestone Township also is in flux regarding fish, because of prices and product availability.

Multiple sources have cited how the pandemic has affected global supply chains. Shortages and increased demand led to a 19% increase from 2020 to 2021 in the cost of most fish, according to Smithsonian Magazine .

The recent COVID omicron-variant surge has helped deter volunteers who usually would assist not-for-profit organizations, according to the Star Tribune of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Popular Peoria fish fry returns after a year off

Many groups that stage Lenten fish fries are not-for-profits. Fraternal organizations and Catholic churches lead that effort.

But after a hiatus in 2021, one of the more prominent church fish fries in Peoria is returning. Volunteers at St. Bernard Catholic Church on the East Bluff are to serve fish and fellowship every other Friday during Lent, beginning March 4.

Orders can be taken to go or shared at communal tables in the old St. Bernard gymnasium, which now is home to the East Bluff Community Center .

According to a St. Bernard representative, among the reasons the fish fry was scrapped last year was because the pandemic limited social interaction. That might be as important as the fish.

The Journal Star is compiling a non-comprehensive list of places in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties that offer fish on Lenten Fridays. The list leans toward temporary, Lent-only events, but businesses that will have fish specials are welcome.

Most of the limited-time fish fries include all the trimmings, including vegetables and choice of potato. Most also offer dine-in and carryout options.

If you would like your favorite Tri-County fish fry added to this list, please email nvlahos@pjstar.com with the particulars, including when it's available.

Where to get fish on Fridays during Lent

Holy Family Catholic Church

3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria: 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Catfish, baked cod, shrimp, parmesan-crusted tilapia, walleye. Children's menu includes pizza.

Kickapoo Sportsman's Club

11125 U.S. Route 150, Brimfield: 4:30-7 p.m. March 4, March 18, April 1 and April 15. Fish dinners for adults and children. Hot dogs available for children.

Morton Knights of Columbus

616 W. David St., Morton: 5:30-8 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Baked or fried catfish dinners, baked or fried walleye buffet. Children's menu includes hot dogs and corn dogs.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

East Bluff Community Center, 512 E. Kansas St., Peoria: 5:30-7 p.m. March 4, March 18, April 1 and April 15. Whole catfish, baked and fried cod, fried shrimp. Children's menu includes corn dogs and smaller portions of fried cod and shrimp.

St. Joseph Catholic Church

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 274 Derby St., Pekin: 4-7 p.m. March 4 and April 1. Walleye.

St. Jude Knights of Columbus

10811 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: 5-7 p.m. Fridays from March 4 through April 8. Whole catfish, baked cod, fish po-boy sandwiches, fried shrimp, soup and grilled-cheese sandwiches. Children's menu includes mostaccioli and cheese pizza. Online ordering available for carryout only .

St. Monica Knights of Columbus

303 Campanile Drive, East Peoria: 5:30-7 p.m. March 4, March 11, March 25 and April 8. Buffet style, all you can eat.

St. Philomena Catholic Church

1000 W. Albany Ave., Peoria: 5-7:30 p.m. March 4 and March 25. Catfish, fried shrimp, walleye. Children's menu includes pizza and macaroni and cheese. Mass at 5:30 p.m. and Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. in the church, for those interested.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church

6001 N. University St., Peoria: 4-7 p.m. March 4. Catfish or shrimp. Children's menu available.

Spalding Council Knights of Columbus

7403 N. Radnor Road, Peoria: 5-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Whole catfish and fillets, baked cod, shrimp. Children's menu includes pizza and macaroni and cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTT8r_0eNiSZUt00

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Lenten fish fries are a tasty tradition. Here are 10 to check out in the Peoria area

