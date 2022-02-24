ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'There's always a pothole': Millions in funding still in doubt for two bumpy Peoria roads

By JJ Bullock, Journal Star
For Orlando Mathews, the owner of Kelly's Barber Shop on Lincoln Avenue, getting the road in front of his shop fixed is important for aesthetics.

But it's also important to him as a driver.

"Seems like I just about messed my rim up the other day riding on that street," he said of the need for road repairs along Lincoln Avenue and Howett Street.

Peoria has requested its state legislators to ensure that pavement restoration along the roads — both one-way streets designated Illinois Route 116 — gets attention from the state soon.

The effort is more than just a request on a wish list, though.

Peoria City Council member Denise Jackson, who 1st District includes the roads, met with Illinois Department of Transportation officials in December in an effort to get the project moving.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth said the roadwork for Lincoln and Howett is a priority for both her and Jackson. The Peoria Democrat said the cost of the project would fall anywhere between $35 million and $65 million.

South Peoria roadwork: Peoria is asking the state for $5 million to help restore this 'vital piece of road'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KF5rA_0eNiSSJo00

How soon could the work happen?

Peoria leaders are asking that it be included in the state's next five-year construction plan, meaning the work would be planned to be completed for the period between fiscal years 2023-28.

But determining the funding for it is still an issue.

IDOT said in statement: "The department is aware of the concerns on Illinois 116, but funding has not been identified at this time. The project is currently under consideration for inclusion in the next Multi-Year Program, due for release in the coming weeks."

Phase I of the project, which includes a study and preliminary design, would not begin until funding is secured, IDOT said.

In the 2022 plan: These 14 roads and bridges around Peoria are set to be fixed in 2022

Gordon-Booth said she "certainly intends to make sure this ends up in the next multiyear plan" with IDOT.

It's not uncommon that work included in a five-year plan has the date shifted because of funding availability or other projects

Based upon online mapping tools, Lincoln and Howett together stretch over about 4 miles as state roadway. The multiyear repair effort on about a 1-mile stretch of Western Avenue being funded by the city is costing $14.7 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273zWG_0eNiSSJo00

Road conditions a problem, but so is parking

Jackson said work on the roads is "long overdue," citing conditions on Howett as particularly bad, filled with "bumps and holes." She said IDOT was very receptive to the need for work.

"The roads haven't been touched, had a major redevelopment. ... I cannot remember ever seeing such work done," Jackson said.

Based upon IDOT traffic counts , between 2,700 and 3,200 cars traverse Howett each day, while between 3,000 and 3,950 are driven on Lincoln. Some spots, near the Peoria Public Library's Lincoln Branch and near Manual High School, are busier than others.

"(The roads) both connect to Western Avenue, they're major thoroughfares," Jackson said. "They both connect from MacArthur to the southern gateway, which is Western. It would mean an awful lot: Those roads have not had a major overhaul in my lifetime that I can remember."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xq13Q_0eNiSSJo00

Rebuilding Glen: 'It's dangerous now': Millions will be spent rebuilding stretches of Peoria's Glen Avenue

Mathews said the project needs to address not just the condition of the road, but also parking.

"Right here in front of my shop there is always a pothole. They fix it, I don't know what they do to it, but there's always a pothole," Mathews said. "Other than that it seems like the road is pretty straight other than this part of Lincoln and up on the top of the hill by Lincoln Terrace apartments. It's bad up there."

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 'There's always a pothole': Millions in funding still in doubt for two bumpy Peoria roads

