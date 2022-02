U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, has urged Congress not to forget Louisianians’ need for disaster relief aid in the upcoming government funding deal. “No matter how many times you have been through a natural disaster, I can tell you, it doesn’t get any easier to see your home demolished, or to see your home flood, or to see your business blown away,” Kennedy said. “And that’s why, as we’re working out a government budget deal — and I hope we can work out a budget deal — I want to make sure that Washington doesn’t forget about my people in Louisiana and forget about the other Americans who, through no fault of their own, have sustained damage from a natural disaster and need a little help.”

