The U.S. Economy Added 467,000 Jobs in January. Here's How to Go Out and Get One

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJob growth exceeded economists' expectations in January, with 467,000 new positions added. It pays to take advantage of the booming labor market while you can. It's no secret the omicron surge exploded on a national level in January. Due to that, economists were anticipating a disappointing January jobs report from the...

