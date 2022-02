TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada posted a 6% jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by higher fee income in its banking and wealth management units.

Canada’s biggest lender by market capitalization reported overall net income of C$4.1 billion ($3.20 billion), or C$2.84 a share, from C$3.8 billion, or C$2.66 share, a year ago.