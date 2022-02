The price of used vehicles is on an upswing, which might make you start looking at the car in your driveway in a new light. Kelley Blue Book, a leading automotive resource, reports that the average price for a used car in America was $28,205 in December 2021 — jumping 28% from December 2020 prices. Compared to two years ago, just before the start of the pandemic, the average price for a used car has increased by 42%.

