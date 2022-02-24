ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Students celebrate agriculture in Columbia County

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National FFA Week and now is the time to celebrate a national organization aimed at educating youth about agriculture.

Historic dining cars on the move from Scranton to Port Jervis, New York

This National FFA Week embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 735,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state, and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Central Columbia FFA advisor Doug Brown strives to teach his students about community service, tradition, and the future of agriculture.

Princess Leia, a bearded dragon and Yoda, a beautiful corn snake and these are just some of the animals these students get to interact with every day, learning the importance of agriculture.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEwwK_0eNiRaSx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjVL5_0eNiRaSx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08n0bH_0eNiRaSx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTW2z_0eNiRaSx00

“Not only am I sitting in an agricultural classroom learning what I need to, but I’m also able to go our into the community and compete in different events as well as have projects like this such as raising my goats and my animals outside of school,” explained Becca Lehman, president of the Central Columbia FFA.

Kristie Good is another central Columbia FFA advisor. She aims to provide her students with opportunities to grow a passion for agriculture.

“When they get to partake in this activity when they raise plants, growing them and seeing the fruits develop from their labor. I think they appreciate a little more where their food comes from,” stated Good.

“I did this more as a hobby. It is part of my internship, but I came in here and just wanted to plant things,” said Jane Corbin, an agriculture student.

A unique learning experience these students and teachers take a moment to appreciate during national FFA week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Columbia County, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Business
Scranton, PA
Sports
Columbia County, PA
Business
City
Scranton, PA
County
Columbia County, PA
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WBRE

Most rural counties in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) – A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Corn Snake#Goats#Central Columbia#The Central Columbia Ffa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WBRE

Neighbors rescue four from burning home in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that took place Wednesday evening in Scranton has displaced several residents, killed one man and multiple pets. The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Before firefighters arrived, neighbors helped rescue four residents from a second-floor balcony. Firefighters also […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Housing markets in Pennsylvania is a challenging battle for buyers

MOSCOW, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Housing prices and interest rates have become a headache for many looking to buy a new home.  Some experts say that it’s a seller’s market right now and there just aren’t enough homes being listed. What can local buyers and sellers do to make sure they’re getting the right deal? Reporter […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Late mayor’s son appointed to office in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mid-Valley community has a new mayor and it’s staying in the family. On Tuesday night, Olyphant Borough Council appointed Jonathan Sedlak, the son of the late mayor, to complete his father’s third term. “This is nothing, I and my father ever kind of talked about. With everything that happened, having […]
OLYPHANT, PA
WBRE

First day of petitions arrives for Pennsylvania’s primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Friday is the first day for candidates for statewide office in Pennsylvania, including governor and U.S. Senate, and Congress to start gathering signatures from voters to get on ballots for the May 17 primary election. There are huge fields of candidates for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat and governor’s office, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy