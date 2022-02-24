Students celebrate agriculture in Columbia County

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National FFA Week and now is the time to celebrate a national organization aimed at educating youth about agriculture.

This National FFA Week embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 735,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state, and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Central Columbia FFA advisor Doug Brown strives to teach his students about community service, tradition, and the future of agriculture.

Princess Leia, a bearded dragon and Yoda, a beautiful corn snake and these are just some of the animals these students get to interact with every day, learning the importance of agriculture.









“Not only am I sitting in an agricultural classroom learning what I need to, but I’m also able to go our into the community and compete in different events as well as have projects like this such as raising my goats and my animals outside of school,” explained Becca Lehman, president of the Central Columbia FFA.

Kristie Good is another central Columbia FFA advisor. She aims to provide her students with opportunities to grow a passion for agriculture.

“When they get to partake in this activity when they raise plants, growing them and seeing the fruits develop from their labor. I think they appreciate a little more where their food comes from,” stated Good.

“I did this more as a hobby. It is part of my internship, but I came in here and just wanted to plant things,” said Jane Corbin, an agriculture student.

A unique learning experience these students and teachers take a moment to appreciate during national FFA week.

