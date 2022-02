HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Boys and Girls Clubs is raising funds to assist with job shadows and summer internships in its Epic Skillz area. "It's about taking kids, even at the elementary school level and starting to bring them along that career pathway," said Lance Patterson with Hutchinson Boys and Girls Clubs, "They can see what they are interested in, give them some hands on experiences, get out into the community. I think that's probably the coolest thing, to see these kids out in the community and the questions that they can ask."

