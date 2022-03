Stan has unveiled the full list of films and television shows set to hit the streaming platform in March, so let’s take a look at the highlights. One of the standout releases has to be the brand new Joe vs Carole series. Season one is a scripted TV mini-series that depicts the two infamous tiger keepers; Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic. Much like the Netflix series, Tiger King, the show follows Carol, who finds out that Joe is breeding tigers for profit.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO