ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Royal Bank of Canada profit beats expectations on wealth, loan growth

By Nichola Saminather
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsMDY_0eNiPN7C00

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) kicked off Canadian lenders' first-quarter results with a stronger than expected 6% rise in adjusted earnings, driven by wealth management and loan growth.

Canada's biggest lender by market capitalization reported adjusted earnings of C$2.87 per share, up from C$2.69 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.73 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canadian banks have had several quarters of better than expected results, much of it driven by fee revenue and the release of provisions for credit losses taken early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts and investors had been braced for a somewhat more muted first quarter, particularly due to expectations of higher expenses. read more

Royal Bank's non-interest expenses offered a positive surprise, with little change from both a year and a quarter ago, as higher compensation costs were offset by a decline in some U.S. wealth management expenses.

Earnings from Royal Bank's personal and commercial banking unit climbed 10% from a year earlier and wealth management profit jumped 24%, driven by higher loan volumes in Canada and increased assets and the release of provisions at the latter's U.S. unit.

While growth in mortgages still outpaced business loans during the quarter, Royal Bank continued to see recovery in the latter, as well as in credit card balances.

These boosted results despite an 11 basis point year-on-year decline in net interest margins and a 3% drop in profit from its capital markets unit, which posted record earnings a year earlier.

In the capital markets business, lower fixed-income trading revenue offset record corporate and investment banking revenue.

Provisions for credit losses were flat from a year earlier, although they increased from the prior quarter, when the bank released some of the reserves taken earlier.

Royal Bank reported overall net income of C$4.1 billion ($3.20 billion), or C$2.84 a share, up from C$3.8 billion, or C$2.66 share, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2826 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, David Goodman and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Kellogg annual profit view crunches estimates on price hikes

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Cereal maker Kellogg Co (K.N) forecast full-year profit growth above market expectations on Thursday, riding on higher product prices that helped overcome labor strike disruptions and soaring input costs in the fourth quarter. Increasing costs for freight and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Discover Financial raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank on loan growth prospects

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stock rises 1.5% after Deutsche Bank analyst Mengxian Jiao upgrades the credit card stock to Buy, as its elevated loan growth vs. its peers drive revenue for Discover. "While growth expected to be driven by card portfolio, student loans growth could be a further catalyst given...
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

Heineken 2021 profit beats expectations, company warns on inflation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Heineken reported higher earnings than expected in 2021 as the world’s second largest brewer raised prices and shifted consumers to more expensive beers and drove through cost savings. The brewer of Europe’s top-selling lager Heineken, Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Wealth Management#Commercial Banking#Canadian#Ibes#Royal Bank
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Motley Fool

1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy During Market Volatility

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in their latest 13F filing that they maintained their stake in Bank of New York Mellon. The custodian bank is a less risky kind of bank that also benefits from rising rates. It also pays a dividend yield of more than 2%. Recently, legendary...
STOCKS
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
MarketWatch

Rocket Companies stock drops toward record low after BofA analyst turns bearish

Shares of Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, -8.13% sank 7.3% toward a record low in midday trading Tuesday, after BofA Securities turned bearish on the mortgage financing company, citing concerns over the impact of a rising rate environment. Analyst Mihir Bhatia downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and slashed the price target to $11 from $21. Bhatia said that while the company's "best-in-class" technology platform and strong retail franchise offers better margin protection than its peers, near-term results are likely to be hurt by the "hostile" market backdrop. Bhatia said refinancing of mortgages comprised 85% of origination volume during the first nine months of 2021, "and are likely headed meaningfully lower as higher rates dampen volumes." The yield on the 10-year Treasury note.
STOCKS
The Independent

Households face worst squeeze ever as Sunak admits middle income families face cost-of-living crisis

British households face the worst squeeze on record, as chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that even middle earners will “feel the pinch” in the months ahead.Mr Sunak hit back at criticism from economists that the support measures announced by the government on Thursday failed to target enough funding at the UK’s poorest households.“The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well. Families that are working hard, they’re not on welfare; this will be a significant increase for them,” Mr...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Royal Bank of Canada: Simply Better Than Most

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is the largest bank in Canada by market cap, and has been a solid investment for well over 100 years. They have been growing right along with the North American economy, and have been paying solid dividends to shareholders along the way. Thanks to strong fundamentals, Royal Bank of Canada is considered one of the safest banks in North America (by Global Finance). During tumultuous times like this, Royal Bank of Canada is a great company to put your money at work because:
MARKETS
Reuters

Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas beats profit expectations, EBITDA disappoints

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter net profit up 30% at 2.49 billion reais ($474.32 million), beating consensus market expectations of 1.2 billion reais, boosted by tax credits and lower foreign exchange losses. Despite the positive bottom line, some market players...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Canada's CIBC, National Bank Profits Beat Estimates On Lending, Markets Units

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and National Bank of Canada both comfortably beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Friday, driven by loan and fee growth, as well as strength in their capital markets businesses. The lenders join Royal Bank of Canada in posting positive earnings surprises in a...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

328K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy