ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

When there is uncertainty in the market, it's a good time to think about putting some money into dividend stocks. They may not be as exciting as growth stocks, but they can deliver reliable passive income -- and perhaps keep your blood pressure a bit lower as well.

And if you are looking for dividends, then it's always a good idea to check out real estate investment trusts (REITs). Income investors like to see a company that can sustain a high dividend yield -- that is, the amount of cash it pays shareholders as a percentage of share price -- and REITs must pay out 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends.

REITs took a bit of a hit during the pandemic, but the three stocks I will talk about today are all in decent shape and all have very high yields right now. Invest $1,000 in one of these or all three of these to diversify and you should easily be able to make close to or more than $100 in annual passive income. Let's take a look.

1. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE: ARI) is largely in the business of originating commercial real estate loans in the U.S. and Europe and has deployed a total of $17 billion of capital since 2009. The largest industries represented in the company's diversified portfolio are office space and hotels, which is a little worrying because the use case for both has been impacted by the pandemic. But the weighted average loan-to-value ratio in the portfolio is 63%, so on average borrowers are putting down 37% of equity; that means they have a strong stake in the properties.

Over the last six quarters, which includes some difficult quarters in 2020, Apollo has managed to generate enough earnings power to cover its large dividend, and management on the company's recent earnings call affirmed their belief that the company will be able to cover its existing dividend run rate in 2022. The company's dividend yield was 10.9% at Wednesday's closing price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kR2ZO_0eNiPGw700

Image source: Getty Images.

2. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Focused on the residential mortgage space, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is run by PennyMac Financial Services , which generates and services U.S. mortgage loans. After doing a record $4.8 trillion of mortgage originations in 2021, largely driven by refinancings from low rates, management is projecting $3.1 trillion of originations in 2022, which is above pre-pandemic levels.

While the mortgage space is likely to get more difficult as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, PennyMac does have strategies for hedging these moves, such as its mortgage servicing portfolio, in which it collects mortgage payments for other investors. As interest rates go up and refinancing and prepayments come down, this segment of PennyMac will help offset some of the headwinds in the mortgage space from rising rates.

Management has also affirmed that projected earnings and liquidity this year do support the dividend at current levels. Additionally, the stock currently trades at about 80% book value . The dividend yield is 12.2% at Wednesday's closing price.

3. Ellington Financial

A bit more diversified than the two above, Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) invests in residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, asset-backed securities in both sectors, other types of mortgage-backed securities, loan pools, debt and equity investments, and more. This gives Ellington more flexibility in different rate environments, and it's had more consistent returns over the past decade than other hybrid REITs , which shows management's ability to manage the company in different monetary environments.

Management is also well aligned with shareholder interest, with senior management and the board of directors owning 7% of the company, and core earnings have been covering the quarterly dividend.

Ellington currently has a dividend yield of 10.5% and trades a little bit under its book value.

10 stocks we like better than Apollo Commercial Real Estate
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apollo Commercial Real Estate wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Mortgage#Ari
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

Oil prices are soaring along with everything else in this inflationary period. The spike is causing production forecasts to rise to record levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
165K+
Followers
81K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy