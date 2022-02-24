ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Bettany says it was 'embarrassing' to have texts with Johnny Depp shared during court trial

By Zac Ntim
 1 day ago
Paul Bettany.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Texts between Paul Bettany and Johnny Depp were revealed during Depp's "wife-beater" court trial.
  • In one text, Bettany said Depp should try a "drowning test" to see if Amber Heard was a witch.
  • "We live in a world without context," Bettany said in response to the texts being revealed in court.

Paul Bettany has said that he was embarrassed when text messages between himself and Johnny Depp were released during Depp's recent UK court trial.

In November 2020, Depp lost a libel case against the publisher of the British tabloid The Sun after a 2018 headline called him a "wife-beater." Depp's former wife, Amber Heard, accused him of physical abuse in 2016, and the two settled outside of court that year.

During the 2020 trial, texts exchanged between Depp and Bettany in 2013 were read aloud.

During a series of texts, Depp wrote, "Let's burn Amber!!!" to which Bettany responded: "Having thought it through I don't think we should burn Amber – she's delightful company and easy on the eye, plus I'm not sure she's a witch. We could of course try the English course of action in these predicaments ­– we do a drowning test. Thoughts?"

Depp replied: "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will fuck her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead."

Bettany spoke to The Times of London about the texts ahead of the opening of his new play, "The Collaboration," an Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic, in London.

"We live in a world without context. I didn't know Johnny when he was married to Amber. I knew him before. But we hadn't spoken for years. During the marriage, I didn't know them. So I wasn't around for any of that," Bettany told the outlet.

Actor Johnny Depp at the High Court in London.

Reuters

Bettany continued to tell the newspaper that the court trial was an "embarrassing" and "very surreal moment."

"I know how this works. Anything that you say is oxygen for a fire. And there's just no fucking fire," he added. "The only real way to deal with this elegantly is to say: I'm not sure there's anybody who has one of these devices that would feel comfortable having a team of lawyers scour their private text messages."

Bettany — who is best known for starring in several "Marvel" superhero films — previously discussed the displeasure he felt about his texts with Depp being revealed during a 2017 interview with The Independent .

"Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers go through every one of your emails and texts for 10 years? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling," he told the outlet.

Bettany praised Depp as the "kindest" man he's ever known in a 2016 tweet .

"Known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying," Bettany's tweet read.

Depp and Bettany are good friends, and starred in several films together.

Stephanie Pilick/picture alliance via Getty Images

Johnny Depp launched his lawsuit against The Sun newspaper following the publication of a column in April 2018 titled "Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?" written by the newspaper's executive editor Dan Wootton.

During the ruling in the lawsuit, Judge Andrew Nicol, who presided over the case, referred to 14 separate incidents The Sun's lawyers cited to justify referring to Depp as a "wife-beater."

Depp had strenuously denied all claims that he was violent toward Heard and has also launched a $50 million case against Heard in the US over a column she wrote for The Washington Post describing experience with domestic violence.

While Depp is not named in Heard's piece, his legal team insists that it is strongly inferred that the article is about him.

Read the original article on Insider

