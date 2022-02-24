ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Column: Honoring P.J. O’Rourke

By Bruce Edward Walker
Morning Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical humor is a dodgy thing to begin with, but humorously capturing the political and cultural zeitgeist in writing has been touch and go the past few centuries. In truth, not much happened in American letters before H.L. Mencken skewered Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in equal dollops. Will Rogers cocked...

www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Famed Satirist P.J. O’Rourke Dies at 74 After Lung Cancer Battle

Distinguished author and political satirist P. J. O’Rourke died at age 74 on Tuesday morning of complications from lung cancer. Publishing company Grove Atlantic, which over the years sent several of O’Rourke’s best-sellers to print, confirmed his death in a statement. “P.J. was one of the major voices of his generation,” wrote CEO and publisher Morgan Entrekin. From his classics Modern Manners and Parliament of Whores to How the Hell Did This Happen, a result of his dismay at the 2016 election—P.J. kept providing fierce, smart, always amusing reports on the American condition.” In the early 1970s, the famed satirist served as the editor-in-chief of influential humor magazine National Lampoon. He went on to write more than 20 books—including two New York Times Best Sellers, cheekily titled Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance—and regularly contributed to outlets like The Atlantic Monthly, Esquire, Vanity Fair, and The Daily Beast. His uniquely libertarian worldview was once succinctly described in The Washington Post by longtime Daily Beast editor-at-large Lloyd Grove: “Sex made P.J. O’Rourke a left-winger. Money made him a right-winger. Power made him suspicious.”
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

P.J. O'Rourke, satirist and conservative commentator, dies at 74

P.J. O'Rourke, a satirist, journalist and conservative political commentator who blended caustic wit with moral outrage in best-selling books, gonzo magazine articles and frequent appearances on television and radio shows, died Tuesday at his home in Sharon, N.H. He was 74. The cause was complications from lung cancer, said Deb...
CELEBRITIES
Toledo Blade

Editorial: The cheerful irreverence of P.J. O’Rourke

P.J. O’Rourke wrote brilliantly about America, Americans, and the American government. Growing up in Toledo informed every aspect of his writing, wit, and wisdom. All with a bit of satire and occasionally sarcasm. He was the best writer Toledo ever produced and may ever produce. Mr. O’Rourke got the...
TOLEDO, OH
WZZM 13

Political satirist and journalist P.J. O'Rourke dead at 74

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-born political satirist and journalist P.J. O'Rourke died Tuesday. He was 74. O'Rourke was a panelist on NPR's "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me" quiz show. Co-host of the show Peter Sagal confirmed the news on his Twitter account. A spokeswoman for O'Rourke's publisher, Grove Atlantic, also confirmed...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Lenny Bruce
Person
Art Buchwald
Person
H.l. Mencken
Person
Mort Sahl
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Ann Coulter
Person
Jonah Goldberg
News On 6

P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author And Commentator, Dead At 74

P.J. O’Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverent journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died. He was 74. O’Rourke evolved from long-haired student activist to wavy-haired scourge of his old liberal ideals, with some of his takedowns...
CELEBRITIES
Morning Sun

Column: My perspectives on Black History Month

Steady readers know I am a first-generation American. Growing up I experienced occasional prejudice because my immigrant parents were Austrian. History taught me my negative moments were nothing compared to that of Blacks in America since 1619 when the first slaves arrived in Virginia. I am White but not a supremacist. Those among us who judge a person by a trait over which the individual has no control make bad decisions and their actions can be worse.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: My thoughts on P.J. O'Rourke

When I met P.J. O’Rourke for the first time in the late 80s at the American Spectator's offices, I was an assistant, and he showed up to see the important people (Bob, Wlady, Andy) and we headed to the Keyhole Inn, a few blocks away. I tagged along because I was a fanboy, maybe 21.
ELECTIONS
Parade

The 10 Best Movies About Real U.S. Presidents, From Lincoln to LBJ to JFK and More

Playing the leader of the free world is no easy task. Besides getting the look, speech and mannerisms of the character exactly right, any actor tasked with portraying a real-life U.S. president must often grapple with weighty historical material while depicting some of the most meaningful turning points in world history. For Presidents Day or any day, movie fans can honor these performances by checking out how some of Hollywood’s most esteemed actors have tackled these roles, often winning major accolades along the way. Here are 10 of the best movies (and a few TV series) about U.S. presidents.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The National Lampoon

Comments / 0

Community Policy