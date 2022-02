Got my phone and I'm thrilled so far. I didn't expect a charger in the box. However, one of my freebies is the Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo. I was completely taken aback when all that I found in the box was the charging pad and a C-C cable. The thing is that it has to have a charging adapter to work. I tried using just plugging it into my PC but there isn't enough juice. How do they justify selling a charging pad without a charging adapter???? Also, it's labeled "super fast wireless charger" but the max charging is 15W; not even 25W. Just needed to vent - LOL!

