Detroit, MI

Detroiter stuck in Ukraine during Russia invasion

By Alex Bozarjian
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YKvf_0eNiMqoC00

A Ukrainian man who grew up on Detroit's east side has been working in Ukraine as a translator for the last month.

Now, he says he's stuck and can't get out and he's worried that Russia will attack Ukrainian cell and internet services.

"At this point, I am looking out the window to see if anything is going to be flying," Taras P. Nykoriak said.

Military tanks are clogging the streets and Nykoriak says getting supplies or relocating is near impossible.

"I couldn't get gas because the lines were two miles long. The pharmacies have long lines. Some of the stores are closed because people are in panic mode," he said.

The Detroit native says he is fortunate to be staying 30 minutes away from the Polish border where he says Russians likely won't invade.

"I am not too far but at this point, the information that I have is [that] he [is] going to try to take everything up to Kharkiv which is why he attacked all of those military bases."

His family is closer to conflict.

They are in the west part here closer to Kyiv and I am in constant communication with them."

Nikoriak says he's doing okay. He's staying with two military policemen and at 5 a.m. this morning he says they got a sobering knock at the door.

"They gave them their warning that...they have 12 hours to pack their bags and we are commissioning you to go fight," he said.

An unimaginable call to action that Nikoriak hopes will be short-lived.

Nikoriak says he's hoping to go back out and get gas in case he loses power and has to keep warm in the car. A terrifying reality for him and many others over in Ukraine.

