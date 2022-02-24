ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ASK IRA: Is ‘We have enough’ the proper Heat mantra?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

Q: The only hurdle in the Heat’s path is themselves. — Mike.

A: A noble notion, and certainly falling in line with Erik Spoelstra’s consistent mantra of, “we have enough.” But with the upgraded level of competition this season in the Eastern Conference, also simply not true. On their best night, the Bucks arguably have more elite-level talent than the Heat. The Nets arguably as much. The 76ers’ two best arguably are better than the Heat’s two best. And no team in the East has been hotter lately than the Celtics. That doesn’t mean that the Heat wouldn’t necessarily (or not) be favored in such series, just that the play of the opposition will have plenty to do with it. An East run, say, of playing the Nets in the first round, the 76ers in the second and Bucks in the conference finals would be loaded with landmines, a more challenging path than when the Heat made it to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Q: This isn’t the best team in the East. They should be proactive in improving the team. — G.E.

A: And then there is this view. Yet the reality is that on Feb. 24, two weeks past the NBA trading deadline, you are what you are. But what the Heat have is what few, if any other, teams have, a pair of players in Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris already in place that could change the equation. In fact, if Victor can come close in any degree to his former self, then the responses to today’s first question would be altered.

Q: Hey Ira, I suspect the priority for the Heat following the All-Star break is to focus on the halfcourt offense. Up to now, fastbreak play has been fun, but likely will not win in the postseason. Besides getting Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris back, are there any buyout candidates that could help in a half court set? —David, Venice.

A: Unlikely. They have ample halfcourt options on the roster. It’s just a matter now getting in lockstep in those moments of truth. That, potentially, is where both Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris could help.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
NBA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Victor Oladipo
The Spun

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted Blockbuster Trade To Happen

For a struggling team with championship aspirations like the Lakers, it was a bit strange they didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline. Even LeBron James was pushing for the team’s higher ups to make a blockbuster trade. Over All-Star Weekend, reports came about saying the Lakers...
NBA
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mantra#Nba Finals#Heat#The Eastern Conference#Celtics#76ers#Bucks
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
NFL
Detroit News

Pistons' young core uses All-Star experience as measuring stick

Detroit — In the last week before the All-Star break, the Pistons faced the likes of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Terry Rozier and Kyle Kuzma and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Green. Among that group are some of the premier young stars in the league, and with those...
NBA
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green thinks ex-Warriors teammate holds huge grudge

Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it comes to difficult relationships with teammates. One of his former teammates in particular holds a grudge against him, or so he thinks. Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that former...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (conditioning) unavailable for Nets debut Thursday

Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (conditioning) will not make his Nets debut on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Dragic signed with the Nets over the All-Star break, but he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since November 13, so the veteran will work on his conditioning before making his team debut. Nets head coach Steve Nash indicated that Dragic should be able to play soon. Dragic, 35, was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs after being acquired from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. Kyrie Irving will reportedly be able to play in home games as soon as next month, which limits Dragic's appeal for fantasy purposes.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is the buyout market passing the Heat by?

Q: Are the Heat being too complacent? The Heat aren’t doing anything either in the buyout market. The Nets got Goran Dragic. The Bulls got Tristan Thompson. The Bucks got DeAndre’ Bembry. I know we are banking on Victor Oladipo’s return but surely adding D.J. Augustin, Enes Freedom or maybe a player from our G-league affiliate won’t hurt, right? — Tyrone, Texas. A: Wrong. Change merely for the ...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Suns coach Monty Williams preparing for stretch without Chris Paul

Suns head coach Monty Williams enjoyed being involved in the All-Star festivities over the weekend, leading Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory in Sunday’s contest. However, he didn’t let the event distract him from preparing for life without Chris Paul after the break, as Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic writes. The All-NBA guard is expected to miss at least six-to-eight weeks due to a fractured thumb.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Had An Iconic Reaction Without Saying One Word After He Saw The Lakers Celebrating Their First Win After An 8-Game Losing Streak In 2015: "When I Saw That All I Could Think Of Was You."

Kobe Bryant is considered by many to be the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time. Bryant was a true superstar, and one of the most lethal players in the NBA during his career. And a big part of his success in the league was his drive and desire to win. No one was more driven than Kobe Bryant in the NBA, and that's what allowed him to have the career he did.
NBA
Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
Arizona Sports

What changes for Phoenix Suns without Chris Paul, who needs to step up

In more ways than one, the Phoenix Suns are about to show us how good of a team they really are. Point guard Chris Paul will be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks for an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. Six weeks would mean he’s returning with five regular season games to go. Eight weeks would mean he’s returning right when the first round of the postseason starts. Anything more would mean missing playoff games, and it’s Chris Paul, so that’s probably not happening.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy