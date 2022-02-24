ASK IRA: Is ‘We have enough’ the proper Heat mantra?

Q: The only hurdle in the Heat’s path is themselves. — Mike.

A: A noble notion, and certainly falling in line with Erik Spoelstra’s consistent mantra of, “we have enough.” But with the upgraded level of competition this season in the Eastern Conference, also simply not true. On their best night, the Bucks arguably have more elite-level talent than the Heat. The Nets arguably as much. The 76ers’ two best arguably are better than the Heat’s two best. And no team in the East has been hotter lately than the Celtics. That doesn’t mean that the Heat wouldn’t necessarily (or not) be favored in such series, just that the play of the opposition will have plenty to do with it. An East run, say, of playing the Nets in the first round, the 76ers in the second and Bucks in the conference finals would be loaded with landmines, a more challenging path than when the Heat made it to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Q: This isn’t the best team in the East. They should be proactive in improving the team. — G.E.

A: And then there is this view. Yet the reality is that on Feb. 24, two weeks past the NBA trading deadline, you are what you are. But what the Heat have is what few, if any other, teams have, a pair of players in Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris already in place that could change the equation. In fact, if Victor can come close in any degree to his former self, then the responses to today’s first question would be altered.

Q: Hey Ira, I suspect the priority for the Heat following the All-Star break is to focus on the halfcourt offense. Up to now, fastbreak play has been fun, but likely will not win in the postseason. Besides getting Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris back, are there any buyout candidates that could help in a half court set? —David, Venice.

A: Unlikely. They have ample halfcourt options on the roster. It’s just a matter now getting in lockstep in those moments of truth. That, potentially, is where both Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris could help.