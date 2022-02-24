ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Flags: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $316.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $129.9 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

