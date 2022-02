It’s a tradition unlike any other. No, not the Masters. I’m talking about Goose Gossage’s annual evisceration of the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. The Hall of Famer always is good for a spring training scorched-earth diatribe on the state of the game. And while spring training is on hold because of the MLB lockout, Gossage didn’t hold back during a conversation with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Among the highlights from his airing of grievances:

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO