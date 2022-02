Lewis Hamilton supports Formula 1's decision to scrap drivers all taking the knee together before races.The pre-race 'We Race As One' moment was brought in for start of the 2020 season and saw drivers given the opportunity to take a knee on the grid to protest against racism and promote social justice.Hamilton is a forthright proponent of equality inside and outside of the sport and was a driving force behind Mercedes' all-black race livery used during the last two seasons.The FIA, however, earlier this year confirmed that the pre-race opportunity would be removed for the 2022 season which begins next...

