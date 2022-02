Maralee Nichols is revealing the special meaning behind her son's name. Nichols, who welcomed a child with Tristan Thompson on December 1, told ET she named their son Theo. "Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.' I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe," Nichols shared with ET. "I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO