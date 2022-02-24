ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Tremont will chair the Geary County Republican Central Committee

JC Post
 1 day ago
Kathy Tremont has been selected to serve as the new chair for the Geary County Republican Central Committee. Tremont recently retired...

JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

