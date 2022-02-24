ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Impacts From The Snow

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won't be much snow, but it will be enough for the roads to get a little slick...

www.kaaltv.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
KAAL-TV

Snow Update: Monday & Tuesday

We are still expecting significant travel impacts for both Monday and Tuesday as a result of the snow in the forecast. Hence, the ALERT DAY status is still in place. Expect anywhere between 3"-5" of snow for most of the area, with higher snowfall totals expected in southern Minnesota. Mix conditions will be prominent over northern Iowa early on, which will limit snowfall totals. However, that will also result in higher ice accumulation as a result of possible freezing rain and pave the way for more icy spots on roads. Roads will already be getting slick from slushy spots as cars are driving on the roads. Blowing snow will be out as winds continue to blow 15-20 MPH and gust 30 MPH. Combine this with the actual snowfall itself, and there are expected to be points where we see whiteout conditions. As such, you will need extra time heading to and from work both Monday and Tuesday.
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
OutThere Colorado

Up to a foot of snow could fall as forecast intensifies in Colorado, commute to be impacted

Don't be fooled by sunny morning skies on Colorado's Front Range – a snowstorm is set to hit Colorado on Wednesday night and it's likely that the winter weather will impact most Coloradans. Morning mountain snow is set to spread from the northwest region to the southeast throughout the afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected along the Front Range and in the Denver metro area from 5 PM to 9 PM.
Weather
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
KULR8

Get Ready for Heavy Snow

Heavy amounts of snow are expected to track across the region Sunday into Tuesday morning. The best chance for 6-10"+ with be in the mountains, and foothills, with the plains looking at 2-8 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be Sunday night through Monday morning. Travel will be hazardous, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 Sunday through Tuesday night.
WWMT

Weather Alert Day update: Impactful Snow Likely Thursday

Kalamazoo | WWMT — A Weather Alert Day remains in place for Thursday as a winter storm is expected to bring several inches of accumulating snow to West Michigan. In advance of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Eaton counties were added to the Watch this morning. Ultimately, these will probably be converted into Winter Weather Advisories rather than Winter Storm Warnings.
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Daily Voice

Latest Snowfall Predictions For End Of Week Storm Released

Put your rain boots back in the closet and get the snow boots out. The second storm of the week is headed to the Northeast, and it's bringing a wintry mix with it, meteorologists are saying."We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding, "They are …
Bring Me The News

No travel advisory as wind, snow cause whiteout in west-central Minnesota

MnDOT has issued a no travel advisory for eight highways because of dangerous whiteout conditions. The impacted roadways are all in west-central Minnesota, where blowing and drifting snow Friday morning is hampering visibility. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said some troopers are even reporting zero visibility in area, which is currently blanketed by a blizzard warning.
