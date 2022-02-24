ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Queen Postpones Further Engagements Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Britain’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II , has postponed further engagements following her COVID-19 diagnosis, according to reports.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Press Association reported that they had been told by Buckingham Palace staff that the Queen had “postponed two virtual audiences in the wake of her Covid diagnosis.”

The Queen has been at Windsor Castle since Sunday, when Buckingham Palace first confirmed she had been diagnosed with COVID. Two days later they said she was suffering from “mild cold like symptoms.”

“She has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” the statement from the palace continued.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Queen, who celebrates 70 years on the throne this year, had her regular weekly meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although the meeting was via telephone.

It is unknown which virtual engagements she had been expected to attend on Thursday.

Despite turning 96 in April, the Queen continues to carry out a number of public engagements, which involve speaking to both members of the public and heads of state. Many of these have been virtual since the start of the pandemic although in recent months some have been in person.

Next month her engagements include a reception with hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor Castle, a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and a thanksgiving service in memory of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99.

Days after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s diagnosis, a Hollywood blog circulated a rumor that the Queen had died , claiming they had heard the news from “sources close to the Royal Kingdom” before apologizing for the error the following day. Confusingly, the apology was soon followed by a tweet from the blog’s owner, Jason Lee, retracting the apology and claiming to stand by the story.

The Queen’s son, Prince Charles, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 just a week before his mother. It is the second time he has caught the virus .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sally Kellerman, Oscar-Nominated as ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in ‘MASH,’ Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was Oscar nominated for her supporting role as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s “MASH” feature film, died Thursday in Woodland Hills, Calif. She was 84. Her publicist Alan Eichler confirmed her death, and her daughter Claire added that she had been suffering from dementia for the past five years. Among her other roles were a cameo in Altman’s “The Player,” a professor in Rodney Dangerfield’s “Back to School” and a Starfleet officer in the “Star Trek” episode “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” The willowy blonde actress with the characteristically throaty...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Biden Authorizes Harsh Sanctions on Russia After Putin Invades Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would impose harsh sanctions against Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine just hours prior. “Today I’m authorizing additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia,” Biden said in a speech on Thursday afternoon. “This is going to impose a severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time. We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and minimize the impact on the United States and our allies.” Biden added that a coalition...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

Greta Bellamacina, Amber Anderson to Star in ‘Tell That to the Winter Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Greta Bellamacina (“The Sceptered Isle”) and Amber Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”) have been cast as the dual leads in Jaclyn Bethany’s upcoming feature “Tell That to the Winter Sea.” Bellamacina and Bethany co-wrote the script, which has a dance narrative. Los Angeles based choreographer Sadie Wilking, who trained at the London School of Contemporary Dance, will choreograph the film. “Tell That to the Winter Sea” will explore the intimacy of female friendship with Bellamacina playing bride-to-be Jo while Anderson stars as Scarlet, a former lover and friend. Set in a British countryhouse the weekend before Jo’s nuptials,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Tarantino
Person
Boris Johnson
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The Palace Just Subtly Responded to Rumors the Queen Died—Here’s What Her Health Is Like Now

Click here to read the full article. Since her positive COVID-19 test, royal wishers have wanted to know if Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and what her health is like after false rumors she had died. Buckingham Palace announced on February 20, 2022, that the Queen, 95, had tested positive for coronavirus days after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, had also tested positive. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the palace released in a statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Covid#British Royal Family#Uk#The Press Association#The Diplomatic Corps#Commonwealth Service
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Sarah Ferguson Heartbreak: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Worried She’ll Get Kicked Out Of The Royal Lodge? Prince Charles Targets Former Sister-In-Law

Sarah Ferguson could allegedly be evicted from the Royal Lodge by Prince Charles. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been divorced for over two decades, but the exes still live together at the Royal Lodge. Their setup inside the property remains unknown, but it’s entirely possible for the exes to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Worried About “Enormous Damage” Prince Andrew Caused to Monarchy

While the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign, is the focal point all of the royal family’s attention at the moment, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal continues roiling beneath the surface of the celebratory facade. Last month, a judge in New York declined to dismiss the allegations against the Duke of York, which were brought by Virginia Giuffre who alleges that the Duke sexually abused her when she was 17 years old, in connection with Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew denies the claims, and last week demanded a jury trial for the court date, set for the end of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth declares she wants Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, to have the queen consort title

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth just bestowed a major honor onto Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. In a letter marking her "Platinum Jubilee," which is the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the matriarch of the royal family shared her hope for Camilla’s future within the royal family. Camilla wed the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, in 2005.
U.K.
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Honors Late Husband Prince Philip Using His Cane at Jubilee Event: Photo

Keeping her loved ones close. Queen Elizabeth II gave a sweet nod to her late husband, Prince Philip, during her first public appearance of 2022. The monarch, 95, attended a private event at her Sandringham Estate on Saturday, February 5, carrying a cane that Prince Philip used prior to his death. The sentimental accessory was on hand as Queen Elizabeth received guests and gifts to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her Accession Day. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted hanging out with another royal in LA

Since stepping down from their senior positions as working royals a couple of years ago, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle haven't been publicly seen with any other members of the royal family (bar Harry's attendance at Prince Philip's funeral last spring). So, royal fans have been getting rather excited over the new photos that have been published showing the Sussex's enjoying dinner out in LA with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, last weekend.
NFL
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy