ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden sanctions Russian natural gas pipeline company Nord Stream 2

By Jennifer Shutt
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W65Ob_0eNiJrwO00

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday sanctioned the Russian company tasked with building and operating the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, as well as its corporate officers.

Biden said in a statement the sanctions are part of the “initial tranche” of economic restrictions the United States began imposing on Russia earlier this week after it sent troops into eastern Ukraine.

“Through his actions, President Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy,” Biden said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the approval process earlier this week in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine. And Biden said Wednesday the two “closely coordinated” their response.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, running under the Baltic Sea, is a multi-billion-dollar project that its parent company has completed, though the pipeline isn’t yet operational — and at least for now will not be following the U.S. and German actions.

“It’s currently dead at the bottom of the sea,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Nord Stream 2 AG, the entity sanctioned Wednesday, was set up under the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom to handle the natural gas pipeline project. The pipeline would transport gas from vast reserves in Russia to the European Union market, making landfall in Germany.

The sanctions announcement marks the third day in a row the Biden administration has detailed economic repercussions for the Russian government in an attempt to prevent further escalation in Ukraine.

On Monday, the administration barred new investment, trading and finance in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic — the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared independent.

On Tuesday, Biden announced sanctions on two Russian financial institutions; Russian sovereign debt, cutting the nation off from Western financing; and Russian elites and their family members, who Biden said “share in the corrupt gains” of Russian policies.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the sanctions would “begin the process of dismantling the Kremlin’s financial network and its ability to fund destabilizing activity in Ukraine and around the world.”

Biden also said Tuesday he’d authorized moving U.S. military personnel and equipment already in Europe to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — all of which are in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Biden reiterated he had no intention of sending U.S. soldiers into Ukraine to confront Russian troops, but said he wanted to send an “unmistakable message” that the United States “will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Psaki said Wednesday the administration is aware of Russian officials vowing counter sanctions against the United States, but declined to detail whether American officials know what those might be.

Psaki did say that if Russia retaliates against the U.S. in a way that leads to a spike in energy prices, releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is “certainly on the table” as one way to minimize impact on energy markets.

The Biden administration, she said, doesn’t expect the sanctions announced this week to have an impact on Americans. But Psaki said officials are preparing for Putin’s next steps.

If the Russian government escalates, Psaki said, the White House has a “range of steps” it’s prepared to take, especially on financial institutions.

“There’s enormous financial institutions — the two largest banks, for example — which were not a part of the announcement we made yesterday,” Psaki said. “There’s additional steps we’ve expressed an openness to, including taking steps as it relates to export controls. So these are assessments we will continue to make internally.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Biden sanctions Russian natural gas pipeline company Nord Stream 2 appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Ron Johnson is crazy like a fox

Today’s  Republican Party, with the exception of Mitch McConnell — who, god help us, is now  the GOP’s voice of reason — appears to have given up on the idea of representing mainstream voters.  The lunatic fringe of the Republican party in Wisconsin has three candidates for governor so far — Rep. Timothy Ranthum (R-Campbellsport), […] The post Ron Johnson is crazy like a fox appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports

WASHINGTON — The United States and Western allies stepped up economic sanctions on Russia following its escalated attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Thursday. Biden had for weeks pledged to impose significant sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin followed through on plans to invade Ukraine. As the invasion […] The post New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOREIGN POLICY
Wisconsin Examiner

Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Thursday vowed a “united and decisive” wave of sanctions against Russia after the country’s leaders ordered a military assault on Ukraine.  Russian military forces began attacking several cities and towns throughout the country, according to multiple news reports.  “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic […] The post Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Ukraine#Russian#German#White House#Nord Stream 2 Ag#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

999
Followers
835
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy