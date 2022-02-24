ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

An increase in methane emissions from fossil fuels is cause for alarm – but with a glimmer of hope

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wwl9h_0eNiJiF500

“Harmful and unnecessary”. That is how an International Energy Agency economist described the increase in methane emissions from oil, gas and coal.

The energy sector emitted nearly five per cent more of this potent greenhouse gas in 2021 compared to 2020, when there was a lull due to the Covid pandemic.

More methane in the atmosphere is certainly not good news. It may be short-lived but it is potent - with an estimated warming power more than 80 times that of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.

It is second largest contributor to global warming - which is causing freak weather events to happen more often, sea levels to rise and stark changes to landscapes, among other devestating effects.

Global leaders know this. At the Cop26 climate summit, nearly 100 countries committed to slashing methane emissions by 30 per cent by the end of the decade.

Emissions from fossil fuels - oil, coal and natural gas - were all higher last year compared to the year before, while levels from biofuel remained the same, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) analysis published on Wednesday.

Experts say it is crucial to keep these down if the world wants to tackle the climate crisis, as the energy sector accounts for an estimated 40 per cent of global emissions of this potent gas - second only to agriculture.

“These emissions represent one of the best near-term opportunities for climate action because the pathways for reducing them are known and understood,” the IEA said. This includes detecting and repairing leaks, as well as installing emissions control devices.

But while the energy sector still emitted 135 million tonnes of methane into the atmosphere last year, there is a glimmer of hope - somehow - in the fact it was not more.

Even though emissions rose as the world bounced back from the Covid pandemic and its strict lockdowns, the IEA said they were not as high as 2019 levels “and slightly lagged the rise in overall energy use”.

The organisation said this indicated “some efforts to limit emissions may already be paying off”.

But while this points towards good news, it is far too early to celebrate while the energy sector - mainly fossil fuels - are still releasing more than 100 million tonnes of “harmful and unneccesary” emissions into the atmosphere.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Emissions Increased In States That Closed Nuclear Plants

Greenhouse gas emissions have surged in multiple Northeast states that shuttered nuclear power plants since 2019, Politico reported. The states — Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania — closed down the zero-emissions nuclear reactors in recent years, even as they announced ambitious pledges to transition away from fossil fuels, according to Politico. Since 2019, carbon dioxide emissions, caused by burning fossil fuels like petroleum, coal and natural gas, have increased 15%, 12% and 3% in New York, New England and Pennsylvania respectively, federal data showed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Gould
Grist

In blow to Biden administration, judge halts oil and gas leases in Gulf of Mexico

On Thursday, a federal judge threw out the Department of Interior’s decision to lease more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas production — the largest offshore auction in U.S. history. The sale, which came just days after Biden vowed to “lead by example” in cutting emissions during U.N. climate talks in Scotland, could have resulted in 600 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Guardian analysis of Interior Department data.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

The U.S. is now energy independent

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing. The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Emissions#Methane Gas#Greenhouse Gas#Covid#Iea
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Gas prices jump in Keystone Pipeline cancellation fallout

Oil demand is at record highs in the U.S., but domestic oil producers can't or won't catch up because they have been canceled by the Biden administration, which is feeling the sting of its own anti-energy policies. Prices at the pump hit a seven-year high of $3.41 per gallon as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

EPA: Power plant emissions spiked last year

Power plant emissions of sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide and other common pollutants simultaneously surged last year, interrupting a long-term downward trend and underscoring the challenge to the Biden administration’s climate goals, according to EPA data released today. The numbers, based on data from plants in the Lower 48 contiguous...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
rigzone.com

ExxonMobil Spins Drill Bit At Cutthroat Well Off Brazil

U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has kicked off drilling of an exploration well on the Cutthroat prospect offshore Brazil. The well, which is being drilled using the Seadrill-owned ultra-deepwater drillship West Saturn, is located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. ExxonMobil is the operator and holds 50 percent interest there. Its partners are Enauta with 30 percent and Murphy Oil with 20 percent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity, the government has announced, raising further alarm about the fate of Beijing's climate pledges. Swathes of the world's second-biggest economy were paralysed last year because of power shortages, partly caused by a drop in coal supply as global prices of the fossil fuel soared.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cleveland.com

Curbing methane emissions is critical to Ohioans’ future well-being

The slope of the forces propelling us toward the precipice of the climate-change catastrophe is steep. Methane is the second leading contributor to climate change. Data based on isotopes in methane indicate that atmospheric methane attributable to human activity is underestimated by as much as 40%. An analysis of satellite observations found that “ultra-emissions” of methane sources across the globe accounted for 8% to 12% of the total methane emissions by the petroleum industry. The rapid rise of atmospheric methane will skyrocket if arctic heating releases methane trapped in permafrost.
OHIO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Energy agency: Methane emissions higher than countries claim

PARIS — (AP) — The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that emissions of planet-warming methane from oil, gas and coal production are significantly higher than governments claim. The Paris-based agency said its analysis shows emissions are 70% higher than the official figure provided by governments worldwide. If all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Satellites don’t lie: Methane emissions are 70% higher than reported

Methane emissions from the oil, gas, and coal industries are 70 percent higher than official government estimates around the world, according to the International Energy Agency’s latest methane report released Wednesday. As demand for energy rebounds from its COVID-19-induced slump in 2020, the report highlights the need for improved methane monitoring and plugging leaks — fast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Crack down on methane emissions

Pennsylvanians should be concerned about the EPA’s proposed methane standards, which do not go far enough to address methane emissions in our state. Pennsylvania is the second-largest natural gas producing state, and its methane emissions have a significant impact on global climate change. Methane, 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas, is leaking at well pads, storage tanks, compressor stations, processing facilities and pipelines, and it is routinely burned off during gas production. Climate change is already making Pittsburgh hotter and wetter than it was when I moved here over 30 years ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Scientific American

Methane Emissions from Energy Production Are Massively Undercounted

Governments across the world are massively undercounting the amount of methane that energy production is releasing into the environment, according to a report this morning from the International Energy Agency. The agency’s annual Global Methane Tracker said emissions from the energy sector are about 70 percent greater than the amount...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy