ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Fatal Kandiyohi County Crash

By Mark
kduz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 82-year-old North Dakota man driving a pickup died in a crash on Highway...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

In pictures: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation. Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
The Associated Press

CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Accidents
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
New London, MN
Crime & Safety
New London, MN
Accidents
City
Raymond, MN
NBC News

Kyiv prepares for battle as Russian advance reaches Ukraine's capital

Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
The Hill

Putin calls on Ukraine military to overthrow government

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for Ukrainian military forces to overthrow their own government as Russia conducts a full-fledged military invasion in the European nation. Putin said in a recorded address filmed before meeting with the Russian Security Council that Ukrainians need to "take power into your own...
POLITICS
NBC News

Russian offensive unexpectedly slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance

Two days in, the Russian offensive appeared to be stymied by stiffer-than-expected resistance from highly motivated Ukrainian armed forces. Despite an overwhelming advantage in manpower and equipment, the Russian advance lost some of its momentum Friday and the quick victory Russian President Vladimir Putin was counting on is no longer assured, a senior United States defense official told NBC News.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy