Charles Schwab: Current Catalysts Have Alpha Potential

By Ben Howard
 1 day ago
I believe the TD Ameritrade acquisition will create synergies used to attract new clients and assets to the Schwab platform. I believe The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has ample room for sustained growth in the short and long term. In my opinion, Schwab's growth will be driven by attracting new clients...

Charles Schwab gets Buy Catalyst Call at Deutsche Bank; stock perks up

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock is up 1.6% in premarket trading after Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell puts the brokerage firm on a Buy Catalyst Call. "We think investors will more fully embrace the magnitude of the earnings leverage to the earliest stages of an expected FOMC tightening cycle, and this will become evident in 1Q22 earnings results and related management commentary," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
