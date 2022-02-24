How TV’s Dickinson Addresses Writer’s Block

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Red vs. Blue,” Monday’s episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star.”
Lisa Edelstein is exiting “9-1-1: Lone Star” after playing Gwyneth Morgan, the wife of Rob Lowe’s Chief Owen Strand and the mother of Ronen Rubinstein’s T.K. Strand, for two seasons on the Fox drama, Variety has learned exclusively.
Edelstein’s departure was hinted at in the final moments of Monday’s episode of “Lone Star,” when T.K. received a devastating phone call letting him know that his mother had been killed. However, this hour, “Red vs. Blue,”...
Comments / 0