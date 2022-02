After Kim Potter was sentenced to just two years in prison for the death of Daunte Wright, City Girls’ JT weighed in on Potter’s sentence on Instagram. Kim Potter, a former Minnesota police officer, drew her gun instead of taser and fatally killed Daunte Wright. At the time, Wright was pulled over by police for an expired tag and illegal air freshener. During the stop, officers learned Wright had an outstanding warrant and attempted to arrest him. Wright resisted arrest and tried to drive off. A video of the incident shows Potter repeatedly yelling “taser” before shooting Wright with her handgun. Potter immediately resigned following the incident.

