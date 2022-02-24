Innovaccer Patient Relationship Management Recognized by KLAS as a Leading CRM Solution

Ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks and the rising frequency of natural disasters are forcing today’s food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers to accept a reality in which supply chain disruption occurs more often and with little warning. There is no end in sight to this New Normal of nearly continuous disruption. How can F&B companies better streamline their procurement approach to ensure more resilient supply chains in the face of such uncertainty? The ability of F&B manufacturers to forge, manage and nurture stronger relationships with suppliers will be critical in light of lockdowns, ingredient and labor shortages, ever-changing regulations associated with food safety, logistical logjams and natural disasters. In the past, procuring based on price was the primary technique used to source ingredients, but that approach only worked because of similar delivery in full/on time (DIFOT) outcomes and availability between suppliers.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO