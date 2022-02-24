ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Innovaccer Patient Relationship Management Recognized by KLAS as a Leading CRM Solution

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovaccer receives a high score for its innovative patient engagement technology in the Performance Insights report published by KLAS Research. Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that its Patient Relationship Management (PRM) solution has been recognized by providers as a high-performance Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution in KLAS Research’s...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

3 C-suite roles in higher demand at health systems

Hospitals and health systems need the best possible talent in the C-suite as they tackle a wide range of healthcare issues. At the same time, they face challenges in the labor market amid the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as workforce and financial challenges. Take turnover with executives,...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Management System#Crm#Innovaccer Inc#Health Cloud Company#Prm#Klas Research#Covid#Marketing Technology News#Channel Next#Sdoh
Inc.com

Why Customer Relationship Management Systems Will Become Obsolete Within 10 Years

In the future, event-driven systems will be the key to maximizing the value of customer data. Most executives will tell you that customer relationship management (CRM) systems are essential technology. Many will tell you they are the key mechanism for gaining a deeper understanding of customers, building strong relationships with them, and making data-driven decisions that maximize customer satisfaction and lifetime value.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Capsa Healthcare Announces the Acquisition of Humanscale Healthcare

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2022-- Capsa Healthcare, a leading innovator in healthcare delivery solutions for hospitals, long-term care, and retail pharmacy providers, announced the acquisition of Humanscale Healthcare, a designer and manufacturer of flexible technology solutions and computing workstations based in New York, NY. This press release features multimedia. View...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Tools to Improve Remote Workplace Experience

The remote work model has gone from the exception to the rule. As more employees work remotely, it is essential to keep a positive work environment and value your team members. However, for distributed teams to work well together, they need tools that will help bridge the physical distance between...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Chicago

Where One of UnitedHealth's First Tech Start-Up Acquisitions Is Today

In 2014, UnitedHealth acquired Audax Health at a time when there was considerable market buzz about digital health solutions giving the consumer more control over their wellness. Audax has long since been absorbed by UnitedHealth's vast technology business, Optum, and the health insurance field has shifted to a much broader...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
The Press

Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security now integrates with Schlage electronic locks from Allegion, a leading security products and solutions provider, to expand access control deeper into buildings.

Verkada Unveils Access Control Support for Schlage Electronic Locks. SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, today announced a new integration with Schlage electronic locks from Allegion, a leading security products and solutions provider, to expand access control deeper into buildings. By supporting integrations with Schlage AD and NDE and LE Series wireless locks, organizations can cost-effectively increase security and visibility over more interior doors.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Radisys Unveils Open Cloud Communication Platform

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, this week announced the availability of the Radisys Engage Digital Platform (EDP), an open cloud communication platform that ushers in a new generation of programmable communications services including conversational AI applications, video-based customer care, hyper-personalized social engagements, and Industry 5.0 applications enabling human-machine collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

Streamlining the New Normal for Food and Beverage Sourcing with Supplier Relationship Management

Ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks and the rising frequency of natural disasters are forcing today’s food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers to accept a reality in which supply chain disruption occurs more often and with little warning. There is no end in sight to this New Normal of nearly continuous disruption. How can F&B companies better streamline their procurement approach to ensure more resilient supply chains in the face of such uncertainty? The ability of F&B manufacturers to forge, manage and nurture stronger relationships with suppliers will be critical in light of lockdowns, ingredient and labor shortages, ever-changing regulations associated with food safety, logistical logjams and natural disasters. In the past, procuring based on price was the primary technique used to source ingredients, but that approach only worked because of similar delivery in full/on time (DIFOT) outcomes and availability between suppliers.
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

Thrilled to be Recognized as Contributor of the Year - Data Science & Data Analytics

Hey everyone, I am Karthik Karunakaran, CEO of Xtract.io which offers innovative data management, data extraction, business intelligence, workflow management, and location data services powered by AI and ML. We are happy to be contributing to Hackernoon community and winning two prestigious titles - Data Analytics and Data Science. Thank you for dropping by and giving my speech a quick read.
SCIENCE
pymnts

Salucro Healthcare Solutions on Improving Payments for Telehealth Services

Telehealth has existed for quite some time, but it has only become ubiquitous over the past two years as the pandemic raged and in-person doctor’s visits became impractical for many patients. Sixty-four percent of households reported using a telehealth service in 2021, and one-quarter of them cited possible COVID-19 exposure as their primary reason for doing so.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Teladoc Health Launches Chronic Condition Management Solution

– Teladoc Health, today announced the launch of Chronic Care Complete, a first-of-its-kind chronic condition management solution to help individuals improve their health outcomes while living with multiple chronic conditions. – The solution provides members with a unified, comprehensive experience that leverages connected health monitoring devices, access to health coaches...
HEALTH SERVICES
MIT Technology Review

IT strategies for hybrid cloud

Scott Sinclair wants to debunk two myths associated with cloud computing. The first is that cloud is a zero-sum game in which apps that once ran in the data center are simply relocated to the public cloud, says Sinclair, senior analyst at market research outfit Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). The second is the idea that eventually all applications will run in the cloud, and data centers will be phased out.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Chargebee Launches Receivables Platform With Numberz Acquisition

Subscription management platform Chargebee has launched Chargebee Receivables following the acquisition of collection management company numberz, according to a on Wednesday (Feb. 23) press release. The new offering will allow subscription businesses to automate the receivables process from purchase to payment and manage subscription products and invoices, aiding data collections...
BUSINESS
pymnts

First Tech Federal Credit Union on Pulling FinTechs Into the Partnership Fold to Boost Innovation

With the pandemic accelerating digital transformation, credit unions (CUs) are looking at FinTechs as not just competitors, but as valuable partners that can help them meet members’ needs. First Tech Federal Credit Union relies on such partners to enhance many of its operational aspects. Shoring up its mobile and online banking platforms has prompted the CU to forge FinTech partnerships that mesh with the rest of its digital technologies to meet specific member needs.
CREDITS & LOANS
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Freestyle Billing Solution to Enable New 5G Services

Amdocs on Thursday introduced Amdocs Freestyle Billing solution to enable service providers to evolve their billing with a next-generation, flexible, customizable offering, future-proofed for the endless possibilities of 5G experiences as well as new services, physical and virtual goods. everal tier-1 North American service providers have already integrated this solution,...
ECONOMY
Medical Daily

Mobile Radiology Is The Missing Piece Of Telehealth

Over 80% of the world lacks adequate healthcare infrastructure. Access to radiographic imaging is especially problematic, as more than half of all medical procedures require radiological diagnostics. Fortunately, OXOS Medical has viewed this as an opportunity for innovation, and they’ve recently begun to explore an exciting solution. OXOS has...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy