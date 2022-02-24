Innovaccer Patient Relationship Management Recognized by KLAS as a Leading CRM Solution
Innovaccer receives a high score for its innovative patient engagement technology in the Performance Insights report published by KLAS Research. Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that its Patient Relationship Management (PRM) solution has been recognized by providers as a high-performance Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution in KLAS Research’s...martechseries.com
