Nashville, TN

OBITUARY: Evelyn Gray Schruff

By Jen Haley
 1 day ago
Our precious, beautiful angel, Evelyn “Evie” Gray Schruff, went to be with Jesus as she passed away in her parents’ arms at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, February 21, 2022. She is the beloved daughter of Trey and Ashlynn Schruff of Franklin, Tennessee....

Williamson Source

Tennessee Business Roundtable Elects New Board Leaders

The Tennessee Business Roundtable (“the Roundtable”) announced the election of nine Directors to lead the organization in creating and promoting pro-business policies that support the long-term success of Tennessee’s economy and people. The Roundtable’s 2022 Board is led by Baptist Memorial Health Care’s Keith Norman, of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Williamson Source

Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Jan. 31, 2022

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 31 through February 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $32,900Twin Lakes Sec 12756 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174. $58,100Buckner...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

More Rain and Severe Weather in Afternoon Forecast

More rain and severe weather event for Middle Tennessee is expected to arrive around our afternoon drive home from work. Traffic is expected to be a mess the next few days. Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1236 PM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.220222T1800Z-220223T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Goodlettsville, Crossville, Carthage, Smyrna, Lawrenceburg, McEwen, Clarksville, Pulaski, La Vergne, Coalmont, Altamont, Jamestown, Springfield, Linden, Waverly, Lewisburg, Columbia, Brentwood, Tullahoma, Woodbury, McMinnville, Nashville, Spencer, Kingston Springs, Ashland City, Dickson, Waynesboro, South Carthage, Sparta, Smithville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, New Johnsonville, Livingston, Lafayette, Franklin, Gainesboro, Hartsville, Allardt, Tennessee Ridge, Centerville, Dover, Byrdstown, Lobelville, Mount Juliet, Manchester, Lebanon, Clifton, Celina, Hendersonville, Hohenwald, Gordonsville, Shelbyville, Erin, and Gallatin 1236 PM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible, especially with thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
TENNESSEE STATE
Shorter Chapel Beacon of Hope and Strength for 154 Years

At a recent FrankTalks focused on Black History Month, Dr. Kenneth Hill spoke about Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. This year the Chapel is celebrating its 154th anniversary. The historically black church came into being in Franklin in 1868, just three years after the Civil War. AME Church,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Promotes Scholarship Opportunity

The GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club, in collaboration with the GFWC of Tennessee, is pleased to promote a scholarship opportunity. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The Tennessee Federation awards scholarships of $1,000 to deserving students in Tennessee. Candidates must be planning to attend or currently be enrolled in a Tennessee college or university.
SPRING HILL, TN
