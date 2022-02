Conor McGregor has been offered the chance to be part of Brian Kelleher’s coaching team for his UFC fight against Umar Nurmagomedov – cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov.McGregor and Khabib were fierce rivals prior to the latter’s retirement from MMA in 2020, with a heated build-up giving way to a lightweight title bout between the pair in 2018.Khabib submitted the Irishman in that main-event clash to retain the lightweight belt, which the Russian went on to successfully defend two more times before retiring undefeated at 29-0.At UFC 272 in March, Kelleher is set to take on Umar Nurmagomedov at featherweight,...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO