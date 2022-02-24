Legislature considering bills intended to protect children that will actually harm them

The current legislative session in Tallahassee has seen a number of bills advancing through the House and Senate that should raise significant concerns for Florida’s people of faith, especially those who follow some version of the Golden Rule.

This slate of bills seeks to suppress the truth about Black history, structural racism, reproductive health care, LGBTQIA+ reality and the purposes of public education, through a vast expansion of the surveillance state. One is an abortion ban similar to Texas’ disastrous SB 8. Another, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexuality in schools.

The Stop WOKE Act rather nonsensically suggests that it will keep “critical race theory indoctrination” out of schools by “empowering students with great, historically accurate, information,” as though its targets, such as the 1619 Project, were not rigorously fact-checked. A fourth requires and empowers school districts to install video surveillance equipment in classrooms, encouraging a distrust of educators and parents’ entitlement to control and censor their children's learning.

All of these ostensibly protect parents’ rights, but they raise a larger question: The rights of which parents?

The sloppy language, blatant disregard for scholarly research and political motivation obvious in each of these bills would be comic in their absurdity, if their passage into law did not promise such a great deal of harm to already struggling institutions and populations.

As ministers and members of a religious and spiritual community committed to the well-being of all people, we are particularly concerned by the ways in which these laws appeal to a base of white Christian nationalism and an imagined past in which all people were straight, all pregnancies were planned and all historical narratives of white supremacy went unchallenged.

Anyone who has spent time in religious communities knows what it is to idealize or even idolize the past. Complexity and change are hard for people to manage. But we also know that, as Martin Luther King wrote, no lie can live forever.

Jesus told his followers, the truth will set you free.

Churches like ours — like yours — have a responsibility to hold our leaders accountable for the ways they fail to tell the truth, the ways in which they perpetuate lies — whitewashing history or suggesting that sexual and gender identity are dangerous or inappropriate things for children to name.

Laura Maxwell, a UCG member and a teacher in the Alachua County public schools, noted that:

"During the course of a normal school year, teachers and students share about their families at some point, whether as an introduction at the start of a new school year, part of an assignment or in regular conversation with classmates. As an LGTBQ+ public school teacher with two public school daughters, none of us would ever be able to share about our family. Not only that, but teachers would no longer be able to have any student share. Since 'sexual orientation' topics would be illegal, heterosexual families could not be shared about as well."

Such a law teaches children that they are inappropriate, that their identities have no place in the classroom. It also does nothing to assist teachers and other school employees in their efforts to curtail harassment of LGBTQ+ students, which exists even in the elementary schools.

Another UCGer, Renee Andrews, commented, “I think Chasten Buttigieg said it best and most directly: ‘This will kill kids … You are purposefully making your state a harder place for LGBTQ kids to survive in.’

"Personally I am disappointed, though not shocked, that our 'representatives' would pass legislation that is so harmful to children. I think it is ironic that they call themselves 'pro-life' when they pass legislation that has the potential to be so deadly. As a GSA (Gender and Sexuality Association) sponsor, I am afraid for the health and safety of our already marginalized kids (and they are furious about this bill, by the way)."

As parents, educators, members of religious communities — as those who work with and love children — we note these ironies: that laws intended to “protect” children will indeed harm them. So we recommit ourselves to the work of teaching the children in our care to encounter complexity with curiosity, to affirm the dignity of all people, to tell the truth and to speak against injustice.

We are grateful to the legislators and others who are working so hard to defeat these bills. We hope and pray and lobby and vote and work for the day when our laws actually serve all kids, all people, and not the few.

The Rev. Andy Bachmann, The Rev. Bromleigh McCleneghan and The Rev. Talia Raymond are ministers at the United Church of Gainesville.

Join the conversation

Send a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com . Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines .



Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the Gainesville.com ePaper. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Legislature considering bills intended to protect children that will actually harm them