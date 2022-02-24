The Simple Life: Woodpecker Perspective

As promised, I have recently returned from a "cabin-in-the-woods" vacation, and it was everything I hoped it would be.

Upon opening the front door to the cabin, I was greeted by the loveliest and simplest of places. There was a fully-equipped kitchen with farmhouse decor and all of the necessary amenities. There were two bedrooms - one with the most comfortable king size bed; large screen TVs in each room; plenty of closet space; a farmhouse country bathroom; a full deck overlooking the woods below, with a hand-crafted picnic table and gas grill. Really, everything a girl could want.

On site, there was a hot tub, swimming pool, country store, equestrian center, horseback riding, wagon rides, golf carts, laundry center, lodge and trails for crisp morning walks. At warmer times of the year, there is a nature and garden center, miniature golf and outdoor swimming and recreation. Next time!

Initially, I did put in that special request for some snow, but as it turns out, the only snow was a a few squalls that Sunday morning. The rest of the time, the days were chilly and the nights were cold. Just as February tends to be. Snowy and picturesque? No, but charming and cozy and restful.

There were plans to bring along a 1,000 piece puzzle, but it remained on a chair in my rec room at home where I accidentally left it. I was a tad disappointed about my forgetfulness at first, but soon after unpacking, visions of vacation shenanigans filled my head and the puzzle was added to my next vacation list.

I had brought along snacks and a few leftovers from earlier that weekend, so it was clear I wouldn't starve to death. Each morning, I fixed either waffles, rye toast with caraway seeds, or bagels with my perfect mugs of hot tea - sweetened just right with a swirl of half and half. Other beverages throughout my time there included sweet peach tea from Texas Roadhouse and Simply Peach (since I was all by my lonesome and there was no one to ask "what's for dinner, Nana?"), I even had homestyle popcorn for dinner one night. Yep. That's all!

It was a glorious vacation, I will say that. I got to sleep in a little later if I wanted, watch the Olympics figure skating instead of the usual kids' programs, and take morning strolls along the equestrian fences. I took advantage of this quiet solitude to read my new Bible given to me by someone special - sipping hot tea on the deck, cuddled under my velveteen blanket (given to me by another good friend).

There was nothing fancy about this respite from my busy life - no shopping, no five-star restaurants, no "on the go" going from here to there, and no ocean or sea gulls. However, there were cabins in the woods, squirrels and peanuts, and a solitary woodpecker who kept himself busy throughout the day. There was a sense of stillness and peacefulness, and even time for pampering that I rarely take these days. I was able to listen to the sounds of the whistling oak and birch trees in the woods, and felt God everywhere around me...even in the work of that woodpecker high in the trees.

Next on my list is to head to my next destination this weekend - with my 1,000 piece puzzle and bucket list in hand. There will be plenty to do, and THIS time there will be no special requests for snow! Warmer temperatures are hoped for this time, as well as favorite and new jaunts to visit.

Let's get through this little cold spell this weekend, and count the days until spring. God's blessings, my friends.