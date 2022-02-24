ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

YWCA hosts drag queen story time, educating kids on diversity & acceptance, drawing protest

By Lena Tzivekis, Hanover Evening Sun
 1 day ago
Peaceful protest occurred Sunday outside the YWCA in Hanover, where the organization was hosting drag queen story time, an event designed to educate children about love and acceptance, no matter their differences.

Drag Queen Story Hour is an event hosted all across the United States and internationally as well, according to its website. "Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is just what it sounds like — drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores."

In Pennsylvania, story hours have been hosted in cities such as Pittsburgh and Reading, and for the first time, on Feb. 20, in Hanover.

The YWCA partnered with Pride Hanover to host "Tea and Biscuits with Miss Amie."

Miss Amie Vanité is a drag queen, performer and was a 2021 entertainer at Hanover PrideFest in June.

"The concept was to offer area youth a safe space to learn about kindness, acceptance, love, and respect for diversity and inclusion," said Naomi Asper, founder and managing director of Pride Hanover.

Deb Smith is the Social/Racial Justice coordinator at YWCA Hanover, and said this was the first event of its kind for the YWCA. Approximately 50 children and parents attended.

Some of the books being read included “Pink is for Boys,” by Robb Pearlman, and “Be Who You Are,” by New York Times Bestselling Author Todd Parr.

"This was the first time we have done this, and I love Miss Amie's message of accepting everyone, and that you are perfect the way you are — which falls in line with our mission at the YWCA," Smith said.

The event sparked interest among several groups, including the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property; Reading Pride and the Silent Witness Peacekeepers Alliance.

While Tea Time with Miss Amie was going on inside the YWCA building, representatives from Reading Pride and the Silent Witness Peacekeepers Alliance, along with Hanover locals, stood in solidarity outside, forming what they called a "Wall of Love." They held signs reading "Love is Love," and "Everyone deserves love."

According to Miss Amie, a “Wall of Love” is to help block out the noise from any kind of protest, and to keep the kids safe.

Those in opposition to the event stood across the street with signs that read "Honk to protect our children," and "God created them MALE and FEMALE."

Volunteers from a group called the Rosary Rallies protested, as a drag queen story hour goes against its beliefs, according to Rosary rally captain Patricia Heiney.

The Rosary Rally manual, a text used by the Rosary Rallies, states, "The “Drag Queen Story Hour” (DQSH) destroys children's innocence by featuring adult males dressed as women reading to impressionable young children. The program features "drag queens" in often vulgar costumes, mocking true femininity."

"Young men from the TFP Student Action also attended. They played live music with bagpipes and drums. All participants prayed the rosary and other prayers, and they sang as well," Heiney said.

Despite the protest outside, Miss Amie said the story time event was "absolutely spectacular."

"I was blown away by the amount of love that exuded from everyone there supporting my program — close friends, parents, teachers, teenagers, kids, and at least five pastors." She added, "Seeing all those faces light up, young and old alike, and witnessing people being moved to tears by something so simple gives me such joy."

Jody Shaffer, chief executive officer of YWCA, said the protests were peaceful, and this event was mainly an opportunity to educate children and adults on diversity and acceptance, falling in line with the organization's social racial justice programming.

Matthew Jackson is a Hanover local who attended the event, and co-founder/editor of the THE VALLEY: For Good Change In The 717, Susquehanna Valley & Chesapeake Bay.

He expressed that the event brought him great joy, and he was “never prouder to be a Hanoverian than Sunday.”

Lena Tzivekis is a reporter for the Evening Sun. Follow her Twitter at @tzivekis, and say hi, or let her know where to get the best cup of coffee!

Comments

creek life
1d ago

I feel like these days this stuff is forced on kids. Kids who haven't decided on their own yet because they're too young to even understand. If someone wants to be gay then that's fine, but to confuse kids before they make up their mind whether they are straight, gay, lesbians, transgender, boys who identify as girls, girls who identify as boys, either who identify as whatever... let them make up their own mind! Quit forcing this on kids!!

Reply(4)
20
AshleyBidensDiary
1d ago

Sorry Drag queens but here in Pennsylvania, PARENTS provide a safe space to learn about acceptance, love, respect & all the rest. Your services aren't needed or wanted here.

Reply(6)
15
John Filipelli
1d ago

I miss the the good old days when people made their own sexual choices, based on knowledge, education, and life experience. NOBODY coached them into being gay, because the weirdos were in their closets....

Reply
9
