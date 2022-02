KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Regional authorities of Ukraine's southern Odessa region said on Thursday that 18 people were killed in a missile attack.

At least six people were killed in Ukraine's town of Brovary, located near the capital of Kyiv, authorities from the town said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams

