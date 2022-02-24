ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: It takes a village to raise a village

By Lisa Ford
Newark Advocate
 1 day ago
"We cannot live for ourselves alone. Our lives are connected by a thousand invisible threads, and along these sympathetic fibers, our actions run as causes and return to us as results," Henry Melville, 1855.

Living in an actual village, the phrase "It take a village" could become cliché, especially if it were not true. Luckily, there are never ending examples where members of this community have rallied to support each other. You know who you are, those who immediately jump into action when there is a need and respond willingly with a loving heart. You remodel homes, you build ramps, you provide meals, you donate time, talent, and treasure, you drive to appointments, you support fundraisers, you care—you show up. You are a village.

The phrase "It takes a village" is said to be based on an African Proverb, which is most likely the result of combining several proverbs into one.

It is a fact that children are not only members of a family, but also citizens of the world. From birth, they are completely dependent on a host of "grown-ups" aside from their parents. Grandparents, neighbors, teachers, ministers, employers, political leaders, and untold others touch their lives daily both directly and indirectly. As most adults share a constructive role in society, they in turn play a part in every child’s life putting into play the phrase "It takes a village to raise a child."

Ironically, the notes for this column have been sitting in a file for several years, but it was not until recently that the story come full circle on my heart. I had a major revelation: "It takes a village" does not apply only to raising children, but also refers to the role a village plays in caring for and supporting its aging population as well.

I work for the local non-profit/for-impact organization, Licking County Community Center for 60+ Adults (LCCC). Meeting the critical emotional, physical, and social needs of today’s ever-growing senior population is our sole priority. It has been our privilege to recently relocate the campus of the Bryn Du estate. We are settling into a new environment, setting up our new forever home, and realizing new potential opportunities. Let me tell you, local seniors are beyond excited!

As an organization, we are fortunate to have had, and continue to have, the support of this community for more than 50 years. How lucky are we! There was a perfect example recently: we had a last-minute, unforeseen need. I put out a request on the local Facebook page, and within hours the community responded. This is a village — a kind, caring and generous village.

Over the next couple of years, plans are in motion for the Barn at Bryn Du to be renovated, restored and repurposed becoming a permanent home for the LCCC and local seniors. It is no surprise that the generosity and kindness this community shows toward its aging population equals that of the care and concern for its youth. That is a village.

As a mother, a friend, an educator and a community member I firmly believe we should all lead by example. With that said, I do love the quote hanging in the Clinton Presidential Library that reads, "And we have learned that to raise a happy, healthy, and hopeful child, it takes a family. It takes Teachers. It takes Clergy. It takes Businesspeople. It takes Community Leaders. It takes all of Us. Yes, it takes a Village." Hillary Rodham Clinton

Melville had it right when he spoke of the invisible threads connecting our actions. We have learned that it does takes a village to raise a village, the young and the old. He knew then and we know now, the efforts that we give, come back to us in the end.

Lisa Ford is a Granville resident.

