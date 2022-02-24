Stringers Tavern & Oyster Bar pays homage to boat-building history

STUART — It was a blustery, chilly day when we decided to pay Stringers Tavern & Oyster Bar a visit. As we approached the outdoor bar, we were happy to see the flames from the cozy heaters so we stopped to admire the area and warm up before entering the main restaurant.

As I walked through the door, I was in awe of the amazing renovations that had taken place since it was previously Prawnbroker's. The space is absolutely gorgeous.

Proprietor Fritz Ayers — who also owns Conchy Joe's and The Dolphin Bar — has done a remarkable job of paying homage to the history of boat building in the Stuart area through photographs and nautical decor. It practically feels like you are on a yacht. Ye pirates will appreciate that the large indoor bar boasts the largest rum selection in the area.

We were promptly seated at a comfortable booth all the way in the back of the restaurant overlooking a large outdoor area that had been enclosed for a private event.

I regret that neither I nor my dining companion have an appreciation for raw oysters, but patrons at a nearby table seemed perfectly satisfied while slurping them down. We were greeted by our friendly server, Colleen, who took our drink order and made some menu recommendations.

We decided to start with some appetizers that had caught the attention of my palate. Apple Brined Wings ($12) tossed in a bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce and accompanied by pickled vegetables to cut the sweetness, were quite tasty, but I felt the flats were a bit overdone, while the drumettes were perfect.

Another starter that sounded right up my alley was the fondue ($15). A generous sized sourdough bread bowl was erupting with velvety smooth cheese sauce loaded with spicy chorizo sausage and steamed crawfish tails. I couldn't stop eating it even after my main course arrived, mostly because I was unimpressed with my choice. I had ordered the West Indies chicken salad croissant ($14).

The menu description of curry chicken, carrots, raisins, and mango chutney on a butter toasted croissant sounded magnificent. I was ready for some enticing flavors and textures, but it just didn't deliver.

Not only was the croissant not buttery or toasted, it was bland and falling apart. Even more disappointing was that the raisins were left out. I was counting on the plump texture and extra sweetness to accentuate the sandwich. The side salad that it came with was fresh, but bland, and added no pizazz.

My husband's Tavern French Dip ($20) was the shining star of our lunch. A very generous portion of tender shaved prime rib with roasted garlic horsey sauce, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese piled on an exceptional baguette with a toothsome outer crunch and a soft chewy inside. The sandwich was served with some of the best waffle fries I have had, large, crispy and well-seasoned.

In an excellent marketing move, the dessert menu has a permanent perch on every table. We had been anticipating the peanut butter crème brûlée ($8) since we sat down. Peanut butter egg custard topped with bruleed marshmallows and accentuated with salty, crunchy pretzel pieces. What a concept! It's a must try.

If you've yet to patronize Stringers, I recommend you do. Make time to admire the surroundings, take advantage of the 3-6 p.m. Happy Hour specials, and enjoy a leisurely meal in a comfortable atmosphere.

Stringers Tavern & Oyster Bar

Cuisine: American Tavern/Oyster Bar

Address: 3754 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Phone: 772-210-2876

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Alcohol: Full Bar

Online: stringerstavern.com

Susan Dennis dines anonymously at the expense of TCPalm for #WhatToDoIn772.

Contact her at caribeansoul@hotmail.com