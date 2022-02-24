ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Stringers Tavern & Oyster Bar pays homage to boat-building history

By Courtesy of Susan Dennis
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L8w4g_0eNiBoFl00

STUART — It was a blustery, chilly day when we decided to pay Stringers Tavern & Oyster Bar a visit. As we approached the outdoor bar, we were happy to see the flames from the cozy heaters so we stopped to admire the area and warm up before entering the main restaurant.

As I walked through the door, I was in awe of the amazing renovations that had taken place since it was previously Prawnbroker's. The space is absolutely gorgeous.

Proprietor Fritz Ayers — who also owns Conchy Joe's and The Dolphin Bar — has done a remarkable job of paying homage to the history of boat building in the Stuart area through photographs and nautical decor. It practically feels like you are on a yacht. Ye pirates will appreciate that the large indoor bar boasts the largest rum selection in the area.

We were promptly seated at a comfortable booth all the way in the back of the restaurant overlooking a large outdoor area that had been enclosed for a private event.

I regret that neither I nor my dining companion have an appreciation for raw oysters, but patrons at a nearby table seemed perfectly satisfied while slurping them down. We were greeted by our friendly server, Colleen, who took our drink order and made some menu recommendations.

Restaurant review:Bono’s BBQ in Stuart is now Sweet Smoke Southern Kitchen

Jensen Beach dining:Restaurant Review: A taste of Chicago in Jensen Beach with Ian & Kye's Pizza

We decided to start with some appetizers that had caught the attention of my palate. Apple Brined Wings ($12) tossed in a bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce and accompanied by pickled vegetables to cut the sweetness, were quite tasty, but I felt the flats were a bit overdone, while the drumettes were perfect.

Another starter that sounded right up my alley was the fondue ($15). A generous sized sourdough bread bowl was erupting with velvety smooth cheese sauce loaded with spicy chorizo sausage and steamed crawfish tails. I couldn't stop eating it even after my main course arrived, mostly because I was unimpressed with my choice. I had ordered the West Indies chicken salad croissant ($14).

The menu description of curry chicken, carrots, raisins, and mango chutney on a butter toasted croissant sounded magnificent. I was ready for some enticing flavors and textures, but it just didn't deliver.

Not only was the croissant not buttery or toasted, it was bland and falling apart. Even more disappointing was that the raisins were left out. I was counting on the plump texture and extra sweetness to accentuate the sandwich. The side salad that it came with was fresh, but bland, and added no pizazz.

My husband's Tavern French Dip ($20) was the shining star of our lunch. A very generous portion of tender shaved prime rib with roasted garlic horsey sauce, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese piled on an exceptional baguette with a toothsome outer crunch and a soft chewy inside. The sandwich was served with some of the best waffle fries I have had, large, crispy and well-seasoned.

In an excellent marketing move, the dessert menu has a permanent perch on every table. We had been anticipating the peanut butter crème brûlée ($8) since we sat down. Peanut butter egg custard topped with bruleed marshmallows and accentuated with salty, crunchy pretzel pieces. What a concept! It's a must try.

If you've yet to patronize Stringers, I recommend you do. Make time to admire the surroundings, take advantage of the 3-6 p.m. Happy Hour specials, and enjoy a leisurely meal in a comfortable atmosphere.

Stringers Tavern & Oyster Bar

Cuisine: American Tavern/Oyster Bar

Address: 3754 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Phone: 772-210-2876

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Alcohol: Full Bar

Online: stringerstavern.com

Susan Dennis dines anonymously at the expense of TCPalm for #WhatToDoIn772.

Contact her at caribeansoul@hotmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, targeting major banks and members of the elite coupled with new export control measures. Washington warned that more action could follow and that all options are on the table.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Jensen Beach, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Jensen Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Stuart, FL
Restaurants
Stuart, FL
Lifestyle
Jensen Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Mango, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Stuart, FL
Stuart, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Jensen Beach, FL
The Associated Press

Live updates: Russian troops bearing down on Ukraine capital

KYIV, Ukraine--Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. There was no information on the cause of the blasts, which Klitschko said occurred at intervals of several minutes. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
POLITICS
CBS News

Man who took Pelosi's podium during Capitol riot sentenced to prison

The man who went viral for taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than two months behind bars. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton sentenced Adam Johnson to 75 days in prison followed by one year supervised release.
The Hill

White House to sanction Putin for invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday. The move follows an announcement from the European Union earlier in the day that it would sanction Putin and...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
The Associated Press

US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov

BRUSSELS (AP) — With a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, and countries around the world looking to heap more financial punishment on Moscow, the United States, Britain and European Union said Friday they will move to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The...
POTUS
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

1K+
Followers
938
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy