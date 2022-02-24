See the SC Basketball Coaches Association All-State choices, POTY winners from Greenville

On Wednesday afternoon, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State selections for the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

Several Greenville area players were selected. And two local seniors were selected as their classifications player of the year.

Here is who was named All-State by the SCBCA from the Greenville area:

Area SCBCA All-State Selections

BOYS

► Pharrell Boyogueno, Riverside, Guard/Forward, Senior

► Caleb Byrd, Mauldin, Guard, Senior

► Drake Downs, Mauldin, Forward, Senior

► Jacob Brown, Travelers Rest, Forward, Senior

► Prometheus Franklin, Greenville, Guard, Senior

► Justin Ray, Eastside, Guard, Sophomore

► Justin Bailey, Blue Ridge, Guard, Senior

► Savion Brown, Berea, Guard, Senior

► Jordan Butler, Christ Church, Forward/Center, Junior

GIRLS

► Jakaiya Mack, J.L. Mann, Guard, Senior

► Quinasia Abercrombie, Wade Hampton, Forward, Sophomore

► Trinity Jones, Mauldin, Guard, Freshman

► Alaysia Nash, Eastside, Guard/Forward, Junior

► J’Adore Young, Greenville, Center, Junior

► Quadaija Langley, Blue Ridge, Guard, Senior

► Kamari Thompson, Southside, Forward, Junior

► McCall King, Christ Church, Guard/Forward, Senior

► Jasmine Norris, Greer Middle College, Guard/Forward, Senior

Local seniors win SCBCA player of the year for AA, AAA

Among the All-State selections from the Greenville County area, a girls and boys basketball star from the area each earned a player of the year nod from the SCBCA.

McCall King, a UNC-Wilmington commit and Christ Church senior, was named the Class AA girls basketball player of the year by the SCBCA.

King has scored over 2,000 points in her career at Christ Church and is just shy of the school career record. She's averaged 19 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. The Cavaliers defeated Gray Collegiate Academy Wednesday night, 48-42, to advance to the Upper State Championship.

More on King: McCall King is one of the top girls basketball players in SC. And she's not done quite yet

Justin Bailey, a senior at Blue Ridge and USC-Upstate commit, was named the Class AAA boys player of the year by the coaches association.

He's been on a tear this season, averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Since Jan. 28, the senior is scoring over 34 points per game and has three 40-point outings under his belt.

More on Bailey: Justin Bailey never lost faith. And it took Blue Ridge basketball to heights it never knew

On top of his individual success, Blue Ridge defeated Daniel on Wednesday night to advance to the Class AAA Upper State Championship game on Monday. This, by any recorded history, is the best season the school's boys basketball team has had. It's also the first time that Blue Ridge has ever played in the Upper State Championship.

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News. You can contact him at jdandron@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @JoeMDandron. Send in scores, story tips and ideas to his email. All lunch recommendations are welcome as well.