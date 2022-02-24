A call to artists: Art Vision Cheboygan looking for new mural design

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan Area Arts Council and Art Vision Cheboygan are putting out a call for artists to submit design concepts for a new mural to be installed this summer at Washington Park.

The new mural will be on the south side of the wooden wall between Washington Park and Sozo Health, in the middle of downtown Cheboygan. A historic mural featuring Native Americans and settlers is painted on the north side of the wall, nearest to the Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. The new mural will replace some quilt square panels that had been on the south side.

"The historic mural is still there. Art Vision took the quilt square panels down that were on Sozo's side," said Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Polly Schneider. "I think some fresh artwork there will be great, and it will help bring their vision of more public art to life."

The quilt squares on the south side of the wall had started to fade and chip, so the Art Vision group made the decision to remove them. As part of the Art Vision Cheboygan's mission to bring more public artwork to the city, the call to artists is being put out for the new mural on the south side of the wall.

Artists are asked to submit a color drawing of their concepts for the mural, as well as their proposed artist fees to the Art Vision Cheboygan website at artvisioncheboygan.org/for-artists by March 11. All artists must reside in Cheboygan County to be considered for this project.

The Cheboygan Area Arts Council and Art Vision Cheboygan groups want the new mural to depict Up North Michigan and the four seasons people can enjoy in Cheboygan County. The work of art should show individual and family activities available throughout the county.

Once the two groups have received samples of art, the members will get together and determine which of the artists will be asked to paint the new mural. The artist will be notified by March 22.

The overall size of the wall is 100 feet in length, from east to west. The artist who will be painting the mural will be given 25 panels, each of which are four feet by seven and a half feet in size, to paint the artwork.

The paint supplies and panels will be provided by the Art Vision Cheboygan group. The group can also provide a working space for the artist if needed.

The mural panels will need to be completed by the middle of June, to be installed on the south side of the wall in early July.

If anyone has more questions regarding this project, they can contact Patricia Gildner by emailing artvisioncheboygan@gmail.com.

More information on the Art Vision group can be found on its Instagram page, or Facebook page.

Contact Features Writer Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.