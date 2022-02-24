ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO BACKING DOWN: Underdog BHS girls' hoopsters rev up for regional playoff showdown

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 1 day ago

Justyn Shaw definitely has a plan for his underdog Bartlesville High girls basketball team headed into Friday’s Class 6A regional playoff game at Putnam City West High.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

Let’s be honest — only a sweet-toothed optimist in the middle of a chocolate high would install the Lady Bruins’ in the role of the favorite.

Bartlesville enters the playoffs with a 4-19 record and nine-game losing streak, while Putnam City West — ranked No. 3 on the East side of the state — owns a 17-5 mark and has only lost one time in February.

But, Shaw — whose team has been bitten by injuries, illness, personnel losses, tough bounces of the ball and the aches and pains of progress during one of the toughest schedules in Class 6A — believes his team could have the tools to do something special Friday night.

It all depends on how strictly they implement the game plan and benefit from some well-deserved good luck.

See more: A look at Oklahoma City's girls high school basketball Fab 10 rankings for Feb. 22

“Really, it will be about our defensive effort and rebounding the ball,” Shaw said. “We’ll have to rely on our energy and playing with confidence, which I know our girls can do.”

One of the promising factors is that P.C. West has not been an offensive juggernaut. The Lady Patriots are 0-3 when they give up 53-or-more points and 1-4 when allowing 52-or-more points.

Bartlesville girls have scored into the 50’s in several games.

But, Shaw emphasized the Lady Bruins’ focus needs to be on the defensive end.

“We’ll need to guard the basketball,” he said. “They’re very athletic. … They like to get to the rim. We’re going to have to make them shoot jump shots and keep them from the interior. Hopefully, we can play an aggressive zone. That’s what we’ve been working on all week. … Its a tale of cutting off penetrations, forcing them to shoot over the top of us … and bringing energy and playing aggressively really on their end of the floor.”

In fact, with an extra day of preparation — the game has been pushed back from Thursday to Friday, due to a major winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday — Shaw wants to implement another zone look and work more on reads.

P.C. West’s defense utilizes a full-court press (1-2-2) and try to force several turnovers, Shaw said.

Bartlesville’s offensive attack focuses on a diversity of scorers — primarily seniors Kate Gronigan and T’Keitha Valentine, junior Kaelynn Duncan and sophomore Mikka Chambers.

Crunch time: Bartlesville basketball teams wrap up regular season next week; playoffs next

Duncan dropped in more than 20 points last week on Owasso, with Gronigan out due to illness.

“We’ve had four or five different leading scorers,” Shaw noted.

Senior post battler Ragen Hodge, sophomores Grace McPhail and Maider Ruiz and freshman Alayah Lunn could provide scoring boosts, along with junior McKenna Osborn and Kadance Barnett.

During her first varsity appearance last week, Lunn dumped in several points during a short stint.

“Her skills set is great but she hasn’t had a lot of varsity reps,” Shaw noted.

The biggest challenge of the Lady Bruins’ offense is to get two double-digit scorers in the high teens in the same game.

That scenario would be a welcome blessing Friday night, but Shaw’s game plan focuses on defense, defense, defense, rebounding, rebounding and secure ballhandling.

The plan is in place. The objective is known.

It’s a mountainous task — but that’s why they play the game. Underdogs always have the capability of producing a big, big bite.


CLASS 6A GIRLS REGIONALS (FRIDAY)

At Bixby

Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Enid vs. Bixby, 8 p.m.

At Tulsa Union

Westmoore vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.

Jenks vs. Tulsa Union, 8 p.m.

At Putnam City West

Owasso vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.

Bartlesville vs. Putnam City West, 8 p.m.

At Sand Springs

Ponca City vs. Putnam City North, 6:30 p.m.

Muskogee vs. Sand Springs, 8 p.m.


CLASS 6A BOYS REGIONALS (SATURDAY)

At Booker T. Washington

N.W. Classen vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.

Ponca City ca. B.T. Washington, 8 p.m.

At Owasso

Bixby vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.

Stillwater vs. Owasso, 8 p.m.

At Putnam City West

Tahlequah vs. Bartlesville, 6:30 p.m.

Sand Springs vs. Putnam City West, 8 p.m.

At Jenks

Muskogee vs. Tulsa Union, 6:30 p.m.

Enid vs. Jenks, 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: NO BACKING DOWN: Underdog BHS girls' hoopsters rev up for regional playoff showdown

