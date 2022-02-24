ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Social media footage appears to show cyclist being hit by explosion in Ukraine

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPt9m_0eNi9Ljv00

A cyclist appears to have been hit by an explosive in a city in central Ukraine, as social media footage showed various images of destruction in the country after Russia began military action.

Three videos which the PA news agency has geolocated to Kolomens’ka Street in Uman, a city in central Ukraine and just over 100 miles south of the capital Kyiv, show the person being thrown from their bike after a large, orange flash of light.

CCTV footage shows the individual crawling from his bike before lying still. A second video taken on the ground depicts them in a pool of blood, with a small crater in the road nearby.

In a third clip posted later in the morning on Facebook, the person has been removed from the street but windows on nearby cars can be seen smashed by the apparent blast.

The videos are among many depicting destruction in Ukraine amid the Russian hostility.

Some images depict flashes of light from explosions on the horizon, later followed by billowing smoke, with residents in Dnipro in the east of Ukraine confirming shelling had taken place there.

Another video which PA geolocated to Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, shows an apartment building which has been severely damaged – with smoke pouring from it and all of its windows smashed.

Security camera footage posted by Ukrainian authorities has shown Russian military vehicles crossing into the country from Crimea.

In Kyiv, large queues of traffic have been filmed as residents flee the capital.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukrainians protest outside Russian Embassy

A large crowd of Irish-Ukrainians gathered outside the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin to denounce the invasion of Ukraine. Many demonstrators held Ukrainian flags and chanted “stop Russian aggression”. Others carried placards calling on Russia to end its war and to the stop bombing of Ukrainian...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Central Ukraine#Cyclist#Pa News Agency#Cctv#Russian#Ukrainian
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW FOOTAGE: 30+ videos capture Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine, videos began to pour in creating a picture of the extent of Russia’s military assault. Russian forces launched a variety of missile, rocket and artillery attacks on Thursday, as well as airstrikes from fighter jets and...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy