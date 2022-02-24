ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickford Township, MI

Pickford Public Schools forges ahead with extensive construction plans

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
 1 day ago

PICKFORD — In 2019, Pickford Public Schools began a construction plan to renovate and add to the school, but the plan ended up being put on hold due to COVID-19.

Now, the district has announced it's starting again on the extensive renovation plan that will help it respond to a growing student population.

The Pickford Public School building houses classrooms for all students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. In the 2021-2022 school year, the district had a student population of 464. This is an increase from 381 students in 2016-2017, and the student population is projected to grow to over 500 in the next couple of years.

“Student population is growing, it’s a lot of students so we really need the additional space,” said Angela Nettleton, Pickford Public Schools superintendent. “That was one of the things that led us to starting this project, we had issues with parking and having the space to drop students off.”

The renovation project began with a bond proposal in November 2019 to raise funds for the construction. The $8.5 million bond proposal allowed for the district to make improvements to locker rooms, classrooms and science labs across the school and add an additional parking lot structure to the south end of the building.

The district was even able to use some of that money to buy two new school buses, which are currently in use.

However, the rest of the project, including new classrooms and a parking lot, had to be put on hold.

When construction was planned to begin in 2020, COVID-19 made the price of labor and supplies raise to a point where the entire project had to be delayed and re-planned.

“Bids came out to be significantly over what estimates were, around 40% more than what was projected,” said Nettleton. “So, we decided to pause for a while and hope that the impact to supplies from COVID would subside.”

Because of this, the school was forced to not only delay the whole project but also cut down on plans, removing six planned classrooms and a parking lot that were scheduled to be added to the building.

Those aspects of the renovation that were considered too expensive to continue with will not be abandoned though. In the upcoming May 3 election, voters will decide on a bond proposal of $3.5 million that will allow the district the money it needs to finish all the construction it originally planned on before the pandemic began.

“So right now, we're only doing about two-thirds of the project with the funds we already have,” said Nettleton. “With this bond, we hope to eventually complete the entire project as we originally had it set up.”

Construction is slated to begin over spring break, starting March 28. The first part of the construction to be completed will be two new elementary classrooms, which will be ready to be in use for the fall semester. The rest of the construction should be finished by December.

"The community has always been very supporting in the past," said Nettleton. "We just want to deliver what was originally promised to the voters and provided what we feel is necessary to our students and our community."

For more information on the construction plans or the upcoming bond proposal, visit pickford.eupschools.org or contact the district office at (906) 647-6285.

