Council's first ever female leader to step down

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council is stepping down – after 27 years in politics. Elaine Murray, who was the first ever female leader of the local authority, will retire in May ahead of the local government elections. Her husband Jeff Leaver, who is also an elected...

Elaine Murray
#Stepping Down#National Politics#Local Authority#Uk#Galloway Council
