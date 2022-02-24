ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite photos show Russia's final troop deployments around Ukraine before Putin launched an invasion

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KafUD_0eNi8RpG00
Field deployment and military convoys seen in and around Golovchino, Russia—approximately 10 miles north of the border with Ukraine, on February 23, 2022.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

  • Satellite imagery seems to show Russian troops being deployed near the Ukrainian border Wednesday.
  • The images were captured less than 24 hours before Russia launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday.
  • Maxar captured images of Russian military vehicles in four locations less than 20 miles from the border.

Satellite imagery captured Wednesday shows Russian troops seemingly being deployed within miles of the Ukrainian border just hours before President Vladimir Putin ordered a "full scale invasion" of the country.

Russian forces, under orders from Putin, launched widespread attacks on Ukraine early on Thursday morning.

Blasts from missile strikes have been heard in the capital Kyiv, per the Ukrainian interior ministry. There have also been reports of outgoing artillery fire from Russian forces across the border.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said Russia was " launching attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities from different directions, including from the territory of the temporary occupied Donbas and Crimea, as well as from South-East region."

Pictures captured Wednesday by Maxar Technologies satellites showed artillery, armored personnel carriers, and military convoys seemingly on the move on the Russian side of the border. The images appear to show Russian troops making their final preparations before moving into Ukraine.

The images show vehicles in four locations within Russia, all within 20 miles of the Ukrainian border — Golovchino, Malakeevo, Krasnaya Yaruga, and Kupino.

The map below shows the approximate location of the vehicle deployments captured by Maxar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OP2c_0eNi8RpG00
The approximate locations of Russian troop deployments Wednesday. From left to right you can see Krasnaya Yaruga, Golovchino, Kupino, and Malakeevo.

Screenshot/Google Maps

The pictures show a large number of military vehicles massing in farm land, which is marked with what appear to be fresh tire tracks.

The image below shows vehicles in the Golovchino locality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCPD7_0eNi8RpG00
Field deployment and military convoys seen in and around Golovchino, Russia—approximately 10 miles north of the border with Ukraine on February 23, 2022.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Similar scenes unfolded Malakeevo, roughly 20 miles to the north-east of the Russian border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmLBX_0eNi8RpG00
Artillery, troops and logistics deployment near Malakeevo, Russia—approximately 20 miles north of the border with Ukraine on February 23, 2022.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5aTN_0eNi8RpG00
Battle group (armored personnel carriers with support equipment, troops) deployed near Krasnaya Yaruga, Russia—approximately 9 miles east of the border with Ukraine on February 23, 2022.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Other pictures show more military vehicles moving along roads and tracks near Krasnaya Yaruga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuLxW_0eNi8RpG00
Troops and support equipment deployed along tree lines near Kupino, Russia—approximately 11 miles north of the border with Ukraine on February 23, 2022.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcWKF_0eNi8RpG00
Field deployment and military convoys seen in and around Golovchino, Russia—approximately 10 miles north of the border with Ukraine on February 23, 2022.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Putin announced Russian forces were launching an offensive against Ukraine in a video that aired early Thursday morning in local time.

Ukrainian border guard video cameras captured imagery of military vehicles, including tanks, crossing the border to Ukraine from the southern Crimea region and Belarus, to the north of Ukraine, the Telegraph reported.

One camera captured tanks crossing Ukraine's northern border with Belarus at the Senkivka crossing at 6:48 a.m. local time Thursday, per CNN . It was not immediately clear when the other videos were captured.

US President Joe Biden said that the attack amounts to a "premeditated war" that will bring "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

The conflict, which has been escalating for months, has already led the US , UK, and the European Union to issue sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions came Tuesday, after Putin decided to move troops in what he called a "peacekeeping" mission to the border with Donetsk and Luhansk — two separatist territories that are loyal to Moscow — on Monday.

Putin on Monday said that Moscow would formally recognize the independence of the two breakaway regions.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Troops#Satellite Imagery#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Foreign Ministry
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

403K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy