ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Fajans-Turner joins race for NY-22, seventh Democrat seeking nomination

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEA65_0eNi7l8b00

Another Democrat has joined the race for New York’s newly-redrawn 22nd Congressional District.

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, a Democrat from Ithaca, is running for congress in the district that includes Geneva and the majority of Seneca County, minus Waterloo. She is the seventh candidate seeking the Democratic nomination ahead of the June primary, according to Finger Lakes Times.

Among the top issues of concern to Fajans-Turner is climate change. Additionally, she is providing health and family care for her campaign staff.

Fajans-Turner is currently the executive director of BankFWD, a not-for-profit focused on Wall Street accountability. She is also helping to lead the implementation of Ithaca’s Green New Deal, which calls for carbon neutrality by 2030.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Tompkins County Legislator Sigler joins race for NY-22

Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler announced his candidacy for New York’s newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District on Thursday, February 24. Sigler, a Republican from Lansing, is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives seat. He is the second candidate for NY-22 from Tompkins County, the other being Vanessa Fajans-Turner (D), who announced her candidacy earlier this week.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Hochul lifts pause on elective surgeries, plans to revisit school masking policy in March

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the state is lifting restrictions on elective surgeries. The move come as New York’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations have declined significantly. According to the governor’s most recent COVID-19 update, positive cases have trended down over the past 47 days following January 2 peak. Hospitalizations have trended down for the past 42 days following the January 12 peak.
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Sen. Gillibrand announces manufacturing bill on visit to Rochester

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference in Rochester on Thursday revealing details of the Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022. According to Sen. Gillibrand’s office, the program created under the proposed bill would incentivize private-public partnerships when designating “manufacturing communities.” These communities would be eligible for federal financial and technical support to bolster domestic manufacturing.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Folk recommended for re-appointment as Seneca County Republican election commissioner

Waterloo’s Tiffany Folk has been recommended by the Seneca County Republican Party Chairman Tom Fox for re-appointment as Seneca County Republican Election Commissioner. Folk’s re-appointment to a new, four-year term was approved by the county Board of Supervisors’ Government Operations Committee at their Tuesday, February 22 meeting. The full board will vote on Folk’s re-appointment on March 8, according to Finger Lakes Times.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
Ithaca, NY
Elections
Ithaca, NY
Government
County
Seneca County, NY
State
New York State
City
Ithaca, NY
Seneca County, NY
Government
Waterloo, NY
Government
City
Geneva, NY
Seneca County, NY
Elections
FingerLakes1.com

Senator Helming renews call to suspend state’s gas tax

As gas prices continue to rise, inflation remains high, and global events cause uncertainty, Senator Pam Helming is again calling on Governor Hochul to suspend the state’s gas tax to provide some immediate relief to every individual and business paying higher prices at the pump. “We can take action...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Green New Deal#Democratic#Finger Lakes Times#Bankfwd#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Lodi Supervisor hopes town hall bids will be ready by April board meeting

In January, the Lodi Town Board voted to solicit bids to build a new town hall. The process became bogged down when the price of building materials increased dramatically late in 2021. Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart says talks with the town’s architectural firm on building an affordable town hall are back underway, and he’s hopeful bids can be opened at the April town board meeting.
LODI, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FingerLakes1.com

Victor Farmington Library eyes relocation, expansion

In response to rapid residential growth and escalating demands for state-of-the-art services, Victor Farmington Library leaders will soon unveil plans for a new 24,000 square-foot facility at 160 School St. in the village of Victor. The library’s existing 8,900-square-foot facility at 15 W. Main St. was designed in 1996 to...
VICTOR, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy