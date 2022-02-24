Fajans-Turner joins race for NY-22, seventh Democrat seeking nomination

Another Democrat has joined the race for New York’s newly-redrawn 22nd Congressional District.

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, a Democrat from Ithaca, is running for congress in the district that includes Geneva and the majority of Seneca County, minus Waterloo. She is the seventh candidate seeking the Democratic nomination ahead of the June primary, according to Finger Lakes Times.

Among the top issues of concern to Fajans-Turner is climate change. Additionally, she is providing health and family care for her campaign staff.

Fajans-Turner is currently the executive director of BankFWD, a not-for-profit focused on Wall Street accountability. She is also helping to lead the implementation of Ithaca’s Green New Deal, which calls for carbon neutrality by 2030.

