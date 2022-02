Rohit Verma jumped ship from AMD to Intel earlier this week. The hiring is a high-profile scalp for Intel, as Verma had been with AMD through its recent and most transformative period, working as Lead SoC Architect for Discrete GPUs, among other projects. Verma also enjoyed the prestige of being a Senior Fellow at AMD, where he has worked since 2013. Analyst Dylan Patel of SemiAnalysis brought Rohit Verma's significant career move to our attention.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO