I spent a lot of time hyping up how dope it was going to be to see Willow Smith on tour opening for Billie Eilish. Two great artists in one show. That's a solid bill. Well, as of last night, that bill is no more. Willow took to Twitter to announce that "due to production limitations" she will no longer be performing. Fairly vague and cryptic as fans were unsure if that meant one show or the either tour run. Hopefully everything is okay and we do in fact get to see her soon. Her tweet addressing her leave of absence below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO