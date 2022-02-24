ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Cops: Boy, 15, reported missing from Willowbrook

By Maura Grunlund
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who was reported missing from Willowbrook. Vaughn Walker, 15, was seen on Feb. 17...

Unidentified woman found dead in N.J. park near Staten Island; police release sketch asking for help

State Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify the body of a woman found along the shore of Waterfront Park in Carteret earlier this month. The woman, who was found Feb. 2, is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old and is likely of Middle Eastern descent, according to State Police. She was 5-foot-6-inches tall, about 125 pounds and was wearing white Adidas sneakers, black Adidas pants and a dark grey hoodie under a black jacket.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NYC straphanger recalls attack by hatchet-wielding man in Bklyn: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A man threatened with an ax early Monday after exiting a train in Brooklyn recalled the harrowing incident in a recent interview with the Post. Kyle Westby, 42, was headed home after a late dinner with his girlfriend when he arrived at the Franklin Avenue station in Prospect Heights. He spotted two men, at which point one of them allegedly asked “why are you staring at me?”
BROOKLYN, NY
