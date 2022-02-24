Cops: Boy, 15, reported missing from Willowbrook

State Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify the body of a woman found along the shore of Waterfront Park in Carteret earlier this month. The woman, who was found Feb. 2, is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old and is likely of Middle Eastern descent, according to State Police. She was 5-foot-6-inches tall, about 125 pounds and was wearing white Adidas sneakers, black Adidas pants and a dark grey hoodie under a black jacket.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO